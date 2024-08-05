Have you used the new Pharmacy First service?



If you’re looking for health advice, it’s easy and convenient to pop into your local pharmacy without an appointment, rather than wait to see your GP. If you live in England, you can now get clinical advice and medicines on the NHS from community pharmacies for seven common health conditions.



In the Summer 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, community pharmacist Lila Thakerar MBE discusses the new NHS-funded Pharmacy First service. Following a consultation with a pharmacist, you can get self-care advice on sinusitis, sore throats, infected insect bites, impetigo, shingles and uncomplicated urine infections (in women), along with middle ear infections in children. The pharmacist may recommend pharmacy medicines or prescribe prescription-only medicines such as antibiotics, if these are suitable for you, or they may suggest you speak to your GP.



“Community pharmacists are clinically trained experts in medicines and common health conditions,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Pharmacy First is a free service in England, but similar services are available in Scotland and Wales. Community pharmacists also offer other useful healthcare services, such as blood pressure checks, stopping smoking, weight management and certain vaccinations (e.g. flu).”



The Menopause Exchange is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and now has over 13,000 newsletter subscribers, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists. Other articles in the Summer 2024 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Anxiety and the menopause, HRT types and forms, and Thyroid disease and the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in organising a webinar for their family and friends or workplace. For over 25 years, Norma Goldman has been presenting menopause talks and workshops. Her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. She’s now hosting her own regular webinars via Zoom. Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinar is suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women can attend presentations too. If women join the webinar, they’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences. To attend a webinar, arrange one for a group of friends or to find out more information, women should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



End

NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: Menopause in the workplace; Bedding and clothing for the menopause; HRT new products; Healthy diets from around the world; Digestive problems at the menopause; Osteoporosis after the menopause.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her two crime novels, The Redeemer and The Associate, are available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers. The Redeemer was shortlisted for Best Debut Crime Novel of 2022 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards. The Associate is shortlisted for Best Indie Crime Novel of 2023 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.