Display Energy Certificates (DECs) are essential documents that provide information about the energy performance of buildings and details a public building’s energy use, as well as its carbon emissions.



Part of the Energy Performance of Buildings Regulations, DECs are a legislative requirement for buildings accessed by the public which have received funding from the public sector.



Accompanied by a Recommendation Report, these certificates play a crucial role in promoting energy efficiency. We have asked Blessing Amin, Energy Consultant at TEAM to highlight the benefits of DECs.



A. Public awareness

DECs serve as powerful tools to raise public awareness about energy consumption. By displaying these certificates prominently, visitors to public buildings gain insights into the building’s energy efficiency. The clear energy rating system (ranging from A to G) informs them about how efficiently the building uses energy.



B. Actual energy consumption metrics

Unlike theoretical estimates, DECs are based on actual metered energy usage over the past 12 months. Performance is shown against a benchmark of typical energy usage in kWh per sqm per year for a similar building. Whether your building is highly efficient (rated A) or less efficient (rated G), the DEC provides a reliable assessment.



C. Guidance for improvements

DECs are accompanied by Recommendation Reports that contain helpful tips for energy saving measures that can be a huge benefit to your buildings and therefore your business. Implementing these suggestions can enhance energy efficiency that can lead to cost savings and reduced environmental impact.



D. Standardised transparency

For buildings occupied by public authorities and frequently visited by the public, DECs are mandatory. If the total useful floor area exceeds 250 square meters, the building must display a DEC in a prominent location. Compliance with this requirement ensures transparency and accountability.



E. Contributing to UK decarbonisation

By promoting energy efficiency through DECs, businesses collectively contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the UK’s net zero target.



Display Energy Certificates are more than just paperwork — they empower us to make informed decisions, drive energy efficiency improvements, and create a sustainable future. If your business has buildings that need DECs, establish that they are up-to-date and take a moment to consider delving into to accompanying Recommendation Report and make a small step toward a greener world.



