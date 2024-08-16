As survey fraud continues to rise, with respondents increasingly providing inaccurate answers to speed through surveys, companies are left scrambling for reliable data. Carpoll, an emerging force in data mining, has developed a groundbreaking solution that not only tackles this issue but also taps into an underutilized market segment.



Carpoll's innovative approach leverages the uninterrupted moments during taxi rides, offering passengers a compelling proposition: complete a short survey during their journey and earn credits to reduce their fare. The results are striking—55% of daily taxi passengers in London have participated in a 10-minute survey powered by Carpoll.



"We are transforming the way brands gather data," said Yoad, CEO & Founder of Carpoll. "By engaging passengers at a time when they are more likely to provide thoughtful, genuine responses, we’re delivering unparalleled value to brands, while riders enjoy cost savings. This model is not only scalable but also highly adaptable to various markets."



Carpoll's innovative solution has already attracted several small investments, signaling early confidence in the company’s potential. Additionally, Carpoll is currently in negotiations with one of the largest market research firms in EMEA, a move that could significantly amplify its reach and impact. The company has also secured partnerships with two of the biggest mobility providers in the world, further solidifying its position in the industry.



For investors, the implications are clear. Carpoll is addressing a critical pain point in market research—data accuracy—while creating a new revenue stream in the transportation sector. The strong engagement rates observed in London highlight the potential for rapid expansion and broad adoption across other cities and regions.



With Carpoll’s win-win model, brands gain reliable insights, passengers benefit from cheaper rides, and mobility providers see an influx of new customers. The potential for disruption in both the market research and transportation industries is enormous.



For more information, please contact:



Media Contact:

Itamar Ofner

Growth Strategy Lead

Info@carpoll.uk

07946161688

www.carpoll.uk



About Carpoll



Carpoll is a cutting-edge data-driven marketplace that incentivizes taxi passengers to participate in quick surveys during their rides in exchange for fare discounts. With early investments secured, ongoing negotiations with a leading EMEA market research agency, and partnerships with two of the world’s largest mobility providers, Carpoll is poised to revolutionize both market research and the transportation industry.