New from the UK’s number 1 most trusted brand in carpet cleaning(1) is the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus, with SpinScrub™ technology and larger tanks for a deep, whole home clean.



Supported by a six year guarantee(2), the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus carpet washer is designed with SpinScrub™ bristles in the floorhead which penetrate deep down, targeting carpet fibres from all angles to extract dirt and tackle tough stains. Not only that, but its VAX HEATBLAST™ technology means your carpets can be dry in as little as an hour(3), allowing you to get back to using and enjoying the space.



This new addition to the award-winning range of VAX carpet washers isn’t just for floors; with handy above floor attachments including a SpinScrub™ Hand Tool, you can refresh and revive upholstery, stairs and pet beds with ease. The VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus has also been approved by the UK’s trusted Good Housekeeping Institute.



Features of the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus include:



- SpinScrub™ Technology - five rotating SpinScrub™ brushes reach down into the carpet to agitate the fibres from all angles, delivering a deep down clean whilst refreshing and lifting the carpet pile to restore that ‘as new’ bouncy feel beneath your feet.



- Longer Cleaning - the extra-large clean and dirty water tanks and wide cleaning path mean you can clean for longer, around the whole home.



- Versatile Tools - the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus comes with above the floor cleaning tools for a complete home clean. Use the 2.5 metre long hose paired with the Wash Tool or VAX SpinScrub™ Hand Tool, alongside VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution to tackle dirt and stains around the home including stairs and soft furnishings. The SpinScrub™ Hand Tool features automatic bristles which work deep into carpet pile and upholstery to remove dirt and stains, without the effort to manually agitate and scrub.



- Quick Dry Time – VAX HEATBLAST™ Technology combines hot air and powerful extraction to dry carpets in as little as an hour2, for minimal interruption to your day.



- Easy Maintenance - designed for convenience and ease of use at every stage, the nozzle cover simply lifts off and the SpinScrub™ brushes eject in one quick step for easy post-use cleaning.



- Automix Technology - there’s no mess and no guess work involved with the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus. It automatically dispenses the correct mix of fresh water and VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution, for hassle free application and optimum cleaning results. A dedicated solution tank also means that any leftover solution can simply be poured back into the bottle ready for next time, so nothing goes to waste.



- Two Cleaning Modes – choose between Quick Clean mode to refresh your carpets that can be walked on again in as little as an hour2, or Deep Clean mode designed for a thorough clean and to shift tougher, dried on stains.



- Hygienic - the cleaning bristles contain an antimicrobial treatment which helps to prevent the growth of bacteria between uses, for a hygienic clean time after time.



- Kind to Carpets - included with the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus is our best performing carpet cleaning solution, VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution. Woolsafe™ approved for use on all wet-cleanable carpets and upholstery, it’s specially formulated to keep your VAX carpet washer performing at its best.



Where to buy?

Buy the VAX SpinScrub™ Power Plus direct from www.vax.co.uk for £249.99, including 1 x 250ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution and free delivery.



Also available is the VAX SpinScrub™ Power, which can be ordered direct from www.vax.co.uk for £239.99, with free delivery and 1 x 250ml VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution. This model has all the features of the Power Plus model but does not include the SpinScrub™ Hand Tool.



Additional bottles of VAX Platinum Antibacterial Solution can also be purchased from www.vax.co.uk. Using VAX solution will ensure your carpet washer performs at its best, for longer.



- Ends -



Refs:



(1) Voted most trusted carpet cleaner brand by UK shoppers based on the 2024 BrandSpark International UK Trust Study.

(2) When registered at vax.co.uk.

(3) Tested in Quick Clean mode, results may vary.



Notes to Editors



About VAX

Since the 1970s, VAX has upheld a legacy in crafting first-class carpet cleaners, epitomised by its first and now iconic orange 'tub' carpet washer that many consumers still fondly recall owning today. More recent innovations have kept VAX at the forefront of the carpet cleaning category with its popular Rapid Power and Platinum Power Max models, as well as its innovative Platinum SmartWash range.



Named the UK’s number 1 most trusted carpet cleaning brand in the 2024 Newsweek BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards , VAX carpet washers continue to be well-loved and trusted by consumers. This highly coveted, 100% consumer-voted award reflects VAX’s dedication to delivering a range of carpet washers which meet the demand for effective cleaning solutions that effortlessly deep clean the UK’s homes.



