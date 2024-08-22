Strategic vision and cultural experience more important than industry experience for modern leaders



As businesses face a growing need to be adaptable and agile, more organisations are focusing on strategic vision and cultural fit in executive recruitment, with industry experience less critical for future leaders. That’s according to new poll data from leading talent solutions provider, WilsonHCG.



In a snapshot online survey, WilsonHCG found that almost a third (31%) of respondents valued strategic vision as the most critical attribute when hiring for an executive position. A further 26% cited cultural fit as an important element. In comparison, just 12% of those polled stated that industry experience was key.



As Phil Brakewell – Vice President, Executive Search at WilsonHCG, explained, this is evidence of the continued shift away from sector experience in leadership teams as organisations adapt to the new, more fluid, world of work:



“The role of leaders has vastly evolved in a very short space of time, largely driven by the significant economic changes experienced during and immediately after the pandemic. Transformation, international expansion and diversity of thought are all at the forefront of corporate strategies today Industry experience was further down the list of critical attributes in the poll, so leaders must clearly articulate transferable skills.”



“The wrong leader can cause a lot of disruption to a business, which is why cultural fit is so highly regarded now. While it is a positive to see more diversity of thought edging into leadership placements, this does make finding and attracting the right people more difficult. Not only does this increase competition for the best leaders, but it is also much harder to assess values and potential than previous experience. Companies may have been shifting to a more skills-first based approach to recruitment recently, but there’s still a way to go before most have fully mastered it. Given the impact that leaders have on the productivity and motivation of the workforce, getting this right at senior level now is critically important, particularly as the UK economy continues to see green shoots of optimism.”







