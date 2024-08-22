Leading Swedish beauty brand Oriflame has partnered with Active Ants, a multi-warehouse network, to launch its new UK warehouse today, with a more accurate and faster ordering process for the benefit of consumers.



Utilising Active Ants latest technologies, the warehouse features a state-of-the-art AutoStore, storage robots, carrier robots and packing machines. These future-facing innovations ensure an order accuracy rate of 99.9%, contributing to high customer satisfaction.



The warehouse spans 252,883 sq ft and is equipped with advanced storage solutions to maximise space utilisation and ensure quick access to inventory.



Alongside traditional shelving and pallet positions, it holds a high-density storage solution called AutoStore, which provides up to 60% more storage capacity. Capable of handling over 180,000 bins, the auto-store is easily scalable to meet Oriflame’s growing business needs.



Active Ants robots will handle 85% of picking and packing processes across Oriflame’s warehouse, processing orders more accurately and 50% faster than traditional methods.



This partnership also aligns with Oriflame’s brand values around sustainability. With robots lowering energy consumption to just 100 watts per hour, the day-to-day running of the warehouse will maximise energy-efficiency. Other environmentally friendly features include:

1000 solar panels across the roof of the warehouse

Decreasing cardboard by 40% by cutting all shipping boxes down to size

The collection and use of rainwater



In anticipation of the launch, UK Managing Director Sofia Radomska at Oriflame says, “We are very excited for the launch of our new warehouse in the UK. This is a time of progress and expansion for the Oriflame brand, and it's fantastic to see our Swedish outlook on beauty and wellbeing travelling overseas. Providing a world-class service is crucial, and Active Ants’ advanced technology will enable our ordering process to be more efficient and accurate, allowing our company to grow in a sustainable and prosperous way – I can’t wait to see what the future has in store!”



Khalil Ashong, Country Director UK, said: “We are delighted to announce our latest professional partnership with Oriflame. With the beauty brand utilising our cutting-edge, state-of-the-art automated facilities, this partnership perfectly demonstrates how using automation as a tool helps enhance our clients’ growth.”



“In the long term our UK facility, operating in full capacity, would see more than 250 people working alongside more than 400 robots, which would make our Northampton site the most sustainable and efficient in the UK.”



The warehouse launch event took place today, attended by key industry figures, including the Direct Selling Association, the UK trade body representing businesses engaged in the Direct Sales of Consumer goods. The warehouse will stock products across Oriflame’s key ranges, including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, nutrition, hair, bath & body, and accessories. You can find Oriflame’s wide selection of products available here.



About Oriflame

Founded in Sweden 1967, we are a social selling beauty company present in over 60 countries around the world. We have a different and holistic view on beauty – Beauty by Sweden. For us beauty is a way of life; to be healthy, enjoy beautiful skin and to find your personal expression. Our portfolio of nature-inspired beauty products powered by science are marketed through approximately 3 million Independent Oriflame Brand Partners, offering a comprehensive range of skincare, make-up, personal and hair care, fragrance, accessories and nutritional products. All ingredients undergo eco-ethical screening to ensure sustainable sourcing and safety while we strive to have minimal impact on the environment.

https://uk.oriflame.com/



About Active Ants

Part of the bpostgroup since 2018, Active Ants was founded in 2010 with the goal of making e-fulfilment more accurate and efficient with the help of innovation, automation and the use of robots. Since its inception, Active Ants has become one of the largest players in the Netherlands with more than 250 clients and over five million orders per year. After expanding into Belgium and Germany in recent years, the UK is the latest addition to our portfolio.

https://www.activeants.co.uk/







