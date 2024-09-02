[London, Sept] – SheCanCode, a collaborative community for gender equality in the tech industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new mobile app, now available on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This innovative platform aims to further support and empower women in technology by providing a seamless community experience directly from their mobile devices.



Kayleigh Bateman, Content Director at SheCanCode, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating: "Our new mobile app represents a significant milestone in our mission to bridge the gender gap in tech. It's not just about accessibility; it's about creating a vibrant space where our members can connect, learn, and thrive together."



The SheCanCode community of more than 2,500 women in tech offers a range of features designed to foster engagement and professional growth:

Supportive Network: Members can connect with like-minded individuals, mentors, and professionals who understand the challenges and triumphs of being a woman in tech.



Skills Development: Access exclusive workshops, webinars, and skill-building sessions to enhance technical and professional abilities, staying abreast of the latest industry trends.



Jobs & Opportunities: Explore internship, job placement, and returnship opportunities within the tech sector, designed to propel careers forward.



"This platform is not just about building skills; it's about creating opportunities and fostering a sense of belonging," added Bateman. "We invite all women in tech, aspiring professionals, and enthusiasts to join us on this journey towards equality and empowerment."



Join SheCanCode’s community today and embrace your potential in a dynamic environment that celebrates diversity and innovation in technology.



For more information about SheCanCode and to download the app, visit shecancode.io.

