Aerospace technology combined with artisanal skills produce the best of British knives - Whether you’re buying for a professional chef or an enthusiastic home cook, kitting out the newly-weds first home or buying for the barbecue King (or Queen) of the family, Savernake Knives has the Christmas gifting solution for foodie friends and family that will provide joy for years to come.



Savernake Knives is a small team of skilled knife-makers based in a converted sawmill on the edge of the Savernake Forest in Wiltshire. The bladesmiths have created four elegant and meticulously crafted Christmas gift sets that can be customised with your choice of handle material and colour, and each blade personalised with an engraving of your choice at no extra cost.



Designed to weigh less, cut better and stay sharp for longer, the knives carry a lifetime guarantee making them a gift to covet during a lifetime of kitchen craft.



Using either 60 HRC SF100 British steel or 60 HRC Sandvik Swedish steel, the premium knives are independently tested by CATRA* to be in the top 2.5% of knives in the world, rated ‘Outstanding’ for both initial sharpness and durability.



The Savernake Christmas sets are made to order, hand-sharpened and hand-finished to your exact specification then delivered to your home within 4 weeks, so be sure to order by Friday 15th November 2024 to guarantee your gift is received in time for Christmas. Choose from four festive sets which include:





Savernake Knives Steak Set, £860 (set of 4) including wrap

60HRC Sandvik Swedish Steel



Stake your claim to these feather light and unbelievably sharp blades that will glide through your steak like butter, and slice through your Boxing Day beef wellington with ease. Forged using 60 HRC Sandvik Swedish steel with the trademark concave grind, Savernake’s steak knives are the business! Presented in an individually hand-made suede wrap, Savernake’s favourite woods are represented across the range but if you prefer, you can choose any of their standard handle materials and colourful hues at no extra charge. Each blade can be individually engraved with a different message.





Savernake Knives Bar Set, £250.00

SF100 British Steel 60HRC



For the person that enjoys the melee of fruits found in a Pimm’s, a citrus twist in their G&T or the simplicity of thinly sliced orange zest in an ‘Old Fashioned’, our Savernake Bar set provides a chic backdrop to prepare the theatre in your glass. The set includes:



● Micro Santoku - perfectly balanced, the 110mm blade will slice through lemons and limes with scalpel-like ease, and other fruits and vegetables required to dress your drinks.

● Chopping Board – made from Richlite, an incredibly durable material made from paper which makes a fantastic chopping board material that is easy to clean, FSC-certified and very kind to your knives. Each board is surrounded in Durat, a colourful, solid surface material made from recycled post-industrial plastic waste, and for these pieces, Savernake has used material reclaimed from the offcuts of other projects via Surface Matter's 'Material Rescue' programme.





Savernake Knives Carving Sets, from £350.00



Gracefully carve through the succulent breast of the Christmas Turkey and glide smoothly down the face of a Boxing Day Gammon with the dexterity of an artist using the Savernake carving set ensconced in a luxurious leather, hand-made protective wrap. The carving knives feature the trademark Savernake concave hollow grind, expertly blended into a tapering convex cutting edge which makes it incredibly light and easy to hone. It also allows for smoother cutting and slicing due to less metal passing through the meat, and reduced surface contact means less sticking. As with all our knives, customisable handles allow you to select the material and colour of your handle, and blades can be personalised with an engraving of your choice.





Savernake Knives Carving Set, £350.00

SF100 British Steel 60HRC



Available in two finishes only, ‘Summer Stripes’ or ‘Savernake Orange’, the set includes:



● Carving fork - a curved design to make it possible to hold the fork in either a fist or conventional grip, giving you options to manoeuvre easily as you carve and serve.

● Carving knife - flexible and kept razor sharp, this knife is perfect for all those tasks where a conventional, straighter carving knife isn’t the answer, preparing a large gammon, filleting a splendid salmon or breaking down a large rack of beef ribs.

● Luxurious hand-made knife wrap

Image: Carving set finished in African Olive





Savernake Knives Carving Set, £875.00

60HRC Sandvik Swedish Steel



Set of four includes:



● Honing steel – keep your knives ready for action.

● Carving fork - a curved design to make it possible to hold the fork in either a fist or conventional grip, giving you options to manoeuvre easily as you carve and serve.

● Carving knife (130g, 9 ½ inch blade) this extreme slicer is ideal for large legs of mutton, substantial joints of beef and a nice plump goose.

● Agile Yeoman (90gm, 6-inch blade) deftly enables you to carve smaller roasts, or extract morsels from between beef ribs or the oysters from a chicken.

● Luxurious hand-made suede knife wrap





Savernake Knives Starter Set, £775.00

60HRC Sandvik Swedish Steel



Indulge your aspiring kitchen warriors with the Savernake Starter Set of three knives that will cater for a variety of kitchen tasks and ensure they’ll slice like a pro at the chopping board. Customise your gift by choosing the handle material and personalising each blade with a name or inscription of your choice. The set includes:



● Nimble Chopper – this lighter, 90g knife and its 5-inch blade is perfect for precision work and fiddly, nimble chopping tasks.

● Classic – this 7-inch blade weighs in at 115g and is just as perfectly at home preparing a rack of lamb as it is a stack of turnips and will find a home with new and experienced cooks alike.

● Savernake Knife –herbs, meat and vegetables all fall by the wayside when this 7-inch blade arrives on the scene and has long been the 140g all-rounder of choice. Image: Starter Set finished in natural hues of English Yew



Order in time for Christmas

Order from www.savernakeknives.co.uk by Friday 15th November 2024 to ensure your gift is received in time for Christmas.



*CATRA, the Cutlery & Allied Trades Research Association, is the leading authority on testing the sharpness and durability of cutlery, knives, cookware and other utensils for manufacturers, retailers and consumers.



DISCOVER THE SAVERNAKE DIFFERENCE



Founded in 2016 by Laurie Timpson, Savernake Knives is a small team of skilled knife-makers based in a converted sawmill on the edge of the Savernake Forest in Wiltshire, England, crafting its knives through a combination of artisanal skill and aerospace technology. Every knife is made to order to your exact specification. When you invest in a Savernake knife, you’re buying a knife independently tested by CATRA to be in the top 2.5% of knives in the world – rated ‘Outstanding’ for both initial sharpness and durability. Savernake makes knives for Michelin starred chefs, enthusiastic amateurs, family cooks, explorers and food professionals the world over, making every individual feel like an artist at the cutting board.





