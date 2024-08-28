AACSB and the Korea Association for Business Education Accreditation (KABEA) renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Joint Site Visit Agreement in Gyeongju, South Korea.



AACSB and KABEA initially signed a MOU in 2021 and a Joint Site Visit Agreement as an addendum to the MOU in 2023. After the memorandum and agreement came into effect, several prestigious local universities, such as Yonsei University and Korea University of Foreign Studies, have benefited from the joint site visit arrangement. Based on the convergence of KABEA accreditation standards toward AACSB standards, the joint visit effectively reduces the administrative burden of the visited schools. This agreement promotes the localization of international standards and the internationalization of local standards. In this renewal, both parties extended the validity of the MOU to five years and synchronized the validity of the Joint Site Visit Agreement with the MOU.



"We are pleased to renew the memorandum and agreement with KABEA, and this partnership symbolizes our commitment to quality business education in the region," stated Stephanie Bryant, AACSB Executive Vice President, Chief Accreditation Officer, and Managing Director, Americas.



"The collaboration with KABEA serves as an example for AACSB's collaboration with other national business accreditation bodies in the Asia Pacific region and facilitates AACSB's vision of advancing quality business education globally," stated Geoff Perry AACSB Executive Vice President, Chief Membership Officer, and Managing Director - Asia Pacific.



"We are honored to continue to deepen the partnership with AACSB and hope that additional Korean business schools would benefit from the ongoing collaboration of the two organizations." stated Joong-wha Kim KABEA President.



AACSB and KABEA will collaborate on various initiatives to foster the growth and development of high-quality education in Korea.



