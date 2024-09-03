Nyenrode Business University announces an upgrade to its Impact MBA program, which will launch in March 2025. Replacing its traditional full-time MBA and Executive MBA programs, the Impact MBA has been designed to meet the unique demands of today’s students and their employers.



Sustainability and digitalization are deeply embedded in the program’s foundation. Each core module teaches traditional business knowledge through the lens of one of these key trends, providing students with the practical skills they need to become responsible and impactful leaders.



The Impact MBA also embraces flexibility and modularity, allowing students to tailor their degree by selecting optional modules that fit their career aspirations. Students also have the freedom to transition between online and on-campus learning once per program using Nyenrode’s new online education hub. Accredited by AMBA and EQUIS, the program features two distinct tracks: the one-year Fast Track for full-time students and the two-year Executive Track for part-time learners. This flexible structure provides the adaptability to easily balance work, personal and study commitments.



In addition, the Impact MBA includes an innovative global immersion program, a week-long program offering students the opportunity to expand their professional network both within and outside of Europe. This international exposure is designed to enhance students’ understanding of global business practices and foster cross-cultural collaborations.



Nyenrode Business University is committed to developing leaders who can drive change in both business and society. The Impact MBA is crafted to maximize personal leadership development to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to become ethically and socially responsible business leaders.



Dr Nicolas Chevrollier, an associate professor at Nyenrode Business University, who helped to build the curriculum says: “At the forefront of societal trends, the Impact MBA program seamlessly integrates sustainability and digitalization into its curriculum, ensuring students are equipped to navigate the complexities of a world increasingly shaped by environmental and social consciousness and technological innovation.



“Moreover, as part of Nyenrode Business University's extensive network, students gain unparalleled access to industry leaders and opportunities, solidifying their connections and paving the way for impactful collaborations in the global business arena. Join us on this transformative journey towards sustainable leadership and meaningful impact.”



About Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University is the leading private university for business and management education in the Netherlands. With a strong focus on leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation, Nyenrode prepares students to become future leaders in a global business environment.



