LOUTH, UK, Sept. 8, 2024 — Valley and Peak, the UK’s independent online retailer of ultralight hiking and camping gear, celebrates six successful years of equipping adventurers with quality gear and personalised service. Originating from the picturesque Lincolnshire Wolds in the East Midlands, this family-owned business has grown from its humble beginnings into a leading name in the UK’s outdoor equipment market. Known for its wide range of high-quality products and steadfast commitment to customer service, the company has established itself as a trusted and prominent player in the industry.



The Birth of a Business



Valley and Peak’s journey began in 2017 when Mark De Ath, a dedicated hiker and restless side-sleeper, sought a lightweight and warm camping quilt suitable for the damp conditions of the UK. His wife, Mary, had an “I could make you one of those” lightbulb moments, leading her to craft several prototypes before finalising a design that soon caught the eye of online ultralight community groups and fellow hikers on the trail.



“From the moment we created our first quilt, we knew we were onto something special,” said Mary De Ath, co-founder of Valley and Peak. “Our goal has always been to enhance the outdoor experience for those wanting to pack light and roam far, and we’re proud to have built a community and diverse product range around that vision.”



On September 8 2018, Mary officially registered Valley and Peak, naming the venture after their many mountain hikes and campervan trips through the valleys of the UK and beyond. The company quickly grew, with the De Ath household becoming a hub of production. Their synthetic quilts, featuring Climashield Apex insulation, became popular for their quick-drying properties and ease of maintenance.



By repurposing offcuts from their quilts, Valley and Peak also introduced insulated pouches for storing batteries and electronics and dual-purpose insulated bags for freeze-dried meals. These innovations garnered acclaim within ultralight communities, cementing Valley and Peak’s reputation as a reputable player in the outdoor gear manufacturing industry.



From Manufacturer to Distributor



The company quickly expanded its product offerings to include gear from brands previously unavailable in the UK, such as Big Agnes, Easton Tent Pegs, Enlightened Equipment, Vesuv Outdoors, Lawson Equipment and Bonfus.



In 2021, Mary’s son, Jim, joined the family business as the Head of Sales and Marketing. Jim brought fresh ideas, streamlined operations, and built partnerships with key outdoor brands including the award-winning Zpacks, Nortent, and Durston Gear, accelerating Valley and Peak’s growth and turning it into a recognised name among the UK thru-hiking and ultralight camping community.



“Our continued success is a testament to our customers’ support and trust in our brands. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the outdoor community and hope we can do so for many more years to come”, said Jim De’Ath, Managing Director of Valley and Peak.



Lightweight and Multi-Use Innovations



The company takes pride in offering gear that not only meets but exceeds the unique requirements of long-distance hikers, delivering products that balance the demanding needs of extended treks with minimal weight.



Their product range features ultra-lightweight items crafted for maximum packability, versatility, and performance. For instance, some of their tents weigh just 334 grams, while their tarps are astonishingly light at only 157 grams—comparable to the weight of a Terry's Chocolate Orange! Valley and Peak offers versatile, multi-purpose products designed for maximum functionality. Their closed-cell foam sleeping mats, for example, can double as seats or provide structural support for backpacks. Additionally, their personal care items are designed with triple functionality in mind, catering to personal hygiene, dishwashing, and gear maintenance needs. Many of their products are also foldable and extendable, making them easy to fit inside any backpacker’s pack.



Bringing Cottage Gear Brands to the Forefront



Valley and Peak has further enhanced its offerings by adding several innovative cottage gear brands to its lineup. These brands are renowned for their handcrafted, unique products that larger manufacturers often overlook due to limited demand. Operating on a smaller scale, they often lead the way in fabric and material innovations, crafting each piece individually to ensure the highest quality and functionality.“We are committed to bringing the best of cottage gear to our customers, ensuring they have access to the latest advancements and most reliable products for their outdoor adventures,” said Jim De’Ath. “We believe in the value of supporting small-scale innovators who make a significant impact in the outdoor industry.”



A standout innovation is the TrailBrush, a 2-gram toothbrush attachment created by Andrew Vargo specifically for the Arizona Trail. This innovative toothbrush head uses a patented system to attach to the carabiner hole of a long-handled spoon, significantly reducing pack weight and waste. Valley and Peak also offers other unique, specialised gear, including ultralight repair kits from the San Francisco-based company Common Gear, the Kula Cloth—an antimicrobial and reusable pee cloth from Washington State, the FlipFuel fuel transfer device from Arizona, which allows you to move leftover fuel from one partially filled canister to another, and ultralight coffee drippers from Japan's Munieq.



Six Years of Excellence



Today, Valley and Peak remains a deeply personal venture, driven by the passion and expertise of the De Ath family and their dedicated team. With over 100 brands in their inventory, Valley and Peak offers an extensive array of lightweight products tailored to the needs of hikers, backpackers, wild campers, adventure bike riders, bikepackers, and more.



As a finalist for ‘Retailer of the Year’ at the National Outdoor Expo 2024, Valley and Peak stood out alongside industry giants such as Decathlon, Ellis Brigham, and Go Outdoors. The company was also shortlisted for Online Retailer of the Year at The Great Outdoors Reader Awards magazine in 2024, continuing a notable trend with previous shortlists in 2022, 2021, and 2020. This consistent recognition underscores their excellence and innovation in online retail.



Valley and Peak’s 5-star Trustpilot rating and near-perfect 4.9 stars on Reviews.IO highlight the company’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction. As a trusted leader in the industry, Valley and Peak consistently strives to provide value, reliability, and outstanding customer support.



As they celebrate their sixth business anniversary, Valley and Peak looks forward to continuing their legacy of innovation, quality, and exceptional customer service. With plans to introduce new and exciting brands to the UK market, Valley and Peak is poised to remain at the forefront of the outdoor gear industry.



