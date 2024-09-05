London (5 September 2024) Why do the residents of Ivrea hurl oranges at one another every Easter? Why is the after-dinner stroll so important to the people of Palermo? And which city rich in architectural wonders become known as the ‘Florence of the South?’ Find out in the latest issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to discover Italy’s lesser-known cities, towns and villages.



An estimated 57.3 million people travelled to Italy in 2023, making it the fourth most visited country in the world that year. The nation may be known for its big-hitters – Rome, Florence, Venice and the like – but it’s in its more obscure corners that Italy’s diversity really shines through. From medieval cities where truffles are king to artists’ colonies tucked away in quintessential hilltop towns, the October cover story roams the length and breadth of the peninsula, highlighting the local traditions, food obsessions and creative passions that live on there.



Don’t miss:



Bali: A new hiking trail on the Indonesian island is giving fresh opportunities to locals

Ireland: Oliver Smith explores the ancient landscapes of the Burren, County Clare

New Mexico: Meet the rangers protecting the US state’s wealth of parks and monuments

Morocco: Itineraries to experience the country’s bohemian cities, desert villages and more

Athens: A layer cake of ancient and modern, the Greek capital overflows with intrigue

Oxford: Rambling gardens and cosy bookshops in England’s ‘city of dreaming spires’

Cascais: Historic mansions, museums and moreish seafood on the Portuguese Riviera

Ticino: Mediterranean and Alpine cuisines intermingle in this southerly Swiss canton

Jamaica: The island’s best hotels, from secluded mountain cabins to intimate beachside escapes



Smart traveller: Celebrating 750 years of Amsterdam; the latest European additions to UNESCO’s World Heritage list; the flavours of Hong Kong; savouring all things whisky on the Isle of Skye; a musical tour of Memphis, Tennessee; a Lego adventure in Billund, Denmark; a seaside break in Weymouth, UK; sounds and words from the ends of the Earth; and essential kit for surfing.



Notes from an author: Ash Bhardwaj on hedonism and sanctuary on the island of Ibiza

Meet the trailblazer: Pianist and composer Alessandro Martire on finding inspiration through travel



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on exploring Mongolia’s wilderness, olive-picking experiences in Greece and more. The Info offers up some polar bear facts, while Hot Topic explores the impact of new EU border controls, and The Report asks whether the continent is on track for a high-speed rail revolution. Finally, Anna Huix talks about capturing Valencia’s sun-drenched splendour in How I Got The Shot.



