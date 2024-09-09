nationalgeographic.com/travel



LONDON (9 September): This autumn, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) explores a cuisine that’s truly having a moment in the culinary spotlight, with a guide to the defining dishes of West Africa.



Earlier this year, two London restaurants — Akoko and Chishuru — earned Michelin stars for their fine-dining takes on West African cooking, a cuisine that crosses national borders and combines comfort with bold flavours. And in Food’s latest cover story, the restaurants’ founders, Aji Akokomi and Joké Bakare respectively, join others in the new wave of West African diaspora chefs to discuss the significance of dishes such as peanut stew and thieboudienne, said to be the ‘original’ jollof rice.



Nicola Trup, editor of Food, said: “The UK — particularly London — has long been home to a number of fantastic West African restaurants, and over the past couple of years the region’s cuisine has really begun to shake up the dining scene. It’s exciting to see the unique spins that creative chefs are putting on dishes such as akara — black bean fritters — and our cover story offers a fantastic insight into their origins as well.



“As for those who are yet to tuck into a bowl of cassava leaf stew or a communal plate of thieboudienne: the wait is over. We’ve picked out some of the best places to try them, both in the UK and further afield, in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone, as well as offering up recipes to prepare four delicious dishes at home.”



Also in this issue, we explore how home cooks in Romania’s Transylvania region are opening their doors to visitors to share their traditional cuisine; enjoy a hearty family meal surrounded by mountains in Liechtenstein; and discover the varied cuisine of Italy’s Adriatic coast. All this, plus the best of Los Angeles, Istanbul and Vilnius.



In addition, expect the usual selection of inspiring features and tempting recipes from renowned chefs and cookbook authors.





Don’t miss:



Deconstruct: Beef wellington — everything you need to know about this British classic



My Life in Food: Eva Longoria on her obsession with cooking, growing up on a Texan ranch and exploring indigenous Mexican ingredients



Try it Now: How momos — steamed Himalayan dumplings — are popping up on UK restaurant menus



The Pioneer: Copenhagen-based chef Kristian Baumann on how he channels his Korean roots and Danish upbringing to create innovative dishes



Five Ways With: Squash — a versatile autumn favourite



