The Association of Labour Providers (ALP), Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC), and The Employment Agents Movement (TEAM) have come together to urge the government to protect the UK’s temporary agency work and professional contracting sector amid potential legislative and regulatory changes.







In a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, the organisations underscored the critical importance of temporary agency work to the UK economy. Supporting around one million workers daily, the sector enables the flexibility and adaptability necessary to maintain a dynamic workforce. The letter highlights several key benefits that temporary agency work offers to both workers and businesses:







- Pathways to Employment: Temporary agency work provides an important entry point for individuals facing barriers to permanent employment, such as young people, career changers, and those returning from career breaks. It often leads to permanent roles, helping individuals gain valuable experience and build long-term careers.







- Economic Resilience: During periods of economic uncertainty, temporary agency workers play a vital role. This was particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when temporary workers were crucial in maintaining essential services. The sector’s ability to support businesses through fluctuating demands strengthens the UK's economic stability.







- Work-Life Balance and Flexibility: Many workers choose temporary agency roles for the flexibility they provide, allowing them to balance personal commitments, pursue education, or manage health conditions while maintaining employment.







- Business Adaptability: Temporary workers allow businesses to adjust their workforce size in response to shifting demands, seasonal trends, or unexpected challenges. This flexibility is especially critical in sectors like healthcare, logistics, agriculture, hospitality, and education.







The organisations caution that overly restrictive regulations could destabilise the sector, leading to a loss of flexibility, increased unemployment, and slower economic growth. They are calling for the government to:







- Recognise and Protect the Sector: Acknowledge the unique role of temporary agency work in future legislation.

- Collaborate with Experts: Engage with industry leaders to ensure regulatory changes are balanced and preserve the flexibility that benefits both workers and businesses.

- Promote the Sector’s Benefits: Raise awareness of temporary agency work as a legitimate and valuable form of employment.

- Focus on Worker Protection: Prioritise the protection of vulnerable workers while avoiding complex regulations that could hinder business growth.

- Enforce Existing Regulations: Strengthen enforcement of current regulations to protect workers and support responsible businesses.







In closing, the letter reiterates the crucial role of temporary agency work in maintaining a flexible, adaptable workforce that is essential to the continued success of the UK economy.







ENDS



Press contact



Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705