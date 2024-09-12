Flambard Williams, a leading name in property investment, is thrilled to announce its upcoming charity golf day in support of Great Ormond Street Hospital. The event, scheduled for Saturday, September 28th, 2024, at the prestigious Belfry, promises an unforgettable day of world-class golf, networking, and charitable giving.



The highlight of the event is the rare opportunity for golf enthusiasts to play alongside Flambard Williams' brand ambassador, professional golfer Wilco Nienaber. Four exclusive spots are available to the public, with all proceeds from these tickets going directly to support the vital work of Great Ormond Street Hospital.



"We are excited to combine our passion for golf with our commitment to giving back to the community and building thriving relationships," said Christopher Whetstone, Managing Director of Flambard Williams. "This event not only offers an incredible golfing experience but also supports a cause that's close to our hearts."



The day's itinerary includes:

- Morning golf session at the renowned Brabazon Course

- Afternoon activities open to golfers and additional guests, family and friends.

- BBQ, drinks, entertainment, and a charity auction



"Our partnership with Wilco and this charitable initiative aligns perfectly with Flambard Williams' values of excellence and building bright futures from foundations," added Ewa Pietreniuk, Marketing & Communications Director. "We're looking forward to a day that will make a real difference in children's lives."



This event underscores Flambard Williams' ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. By bringing together clients, partners, and the public for a day of golf and giving, the company aims to create a lasting impact beyond the business world.



About Flambard Williams



Flambard Williams is a leading multi-awards-winning property investment company dedicated to providing expert advice and personalised solutions in the real estate market. With a focus on client success and community engagement, Flambard Williams continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.



For more information, visit www.flambardwiliams.co.uk



About Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity



Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity supports the hospital and its patients by funding four key areas: rebuilding and refurbishment, support for families and children, research into children's health, and life-saving medical equipment. The charity's work helps to ensure that Great Ormond Street Hospital can continue to provide world-class care to hundreds of children every day.