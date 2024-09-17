With practical case studies and best practice examples, we provide a guide for how companies can overcome the challenges of digital transformation

In their latest release, “Leveraging Digital Innovation: Lessons for Implementation,” Christoph Burger, senior lecturer and expert in energy and digital technologies, and Dr. Jens Weinmann, lecturer and researcher specialising in technological innovation and regulation, both from ESMT Berlin, provide a practical guide for successfully implementing disruptive digital technologies in business.



The book presents ten concrete case studies, illustrating both the challenges and successes of integrating digital innovations across various industries. It focuses on key technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and robotic process automation (RPA), offering valuable insights into best practices for digital transformation. Case studies from companies like Allianz, Berner Kantonalbank, RWE, Turkcell, and Uniper showcase how businesses have successfully implemented digital innovations.



“Leveraging Digital Innovation” provides a roadmap for executives to effectively implement digital innovations and ensure long-term success. It emphasises the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in a rapidly changing digital world.



Key milestones of the roadmap include:



- Defining a clear and specific use case

- Conducting thorough market research on digital solutions and maintaining openness in technology selection

- Strategic advocacy with internal stakeholders and early involvement of the IT department to ensure smooth integration into the existing IT infrastructure

- Highlighting the advantages of collaborating with external partners early in the implementation process to accelerate progress

- Promoting a culture at the organisational level that allows for experimentation, embraces failure, and fosters psychological safety

- Sharing success stories to convince internal skeptics and speed up acceptance within the organisation



“With practical case studies and best practice examples, we provide a guide for how companies can overcome the challenges of digital transformation,” says Burger. “We demonstrate how businesses can secure competitive advantages and promote sustainable growth by strategically leveraging disruptive technologies.”



Published by Ubiquity Press Ltd., the book is available in both print and digital formats. It can be accessed here.



