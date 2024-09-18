APSCo calls for appropriate Apprenticeship Levy reforms and more flexible work visas





As the Labour Government continues to press ahead with significant plans to change the employment landscape in the UK, the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), has launched its campaign, “Unshackle Skills Investment through the Growth and Skills Levy”. As part of its recommendations to tackle staff shortages, APSCo has urged policy makers to carefully consider how professional skills shortages will be addressed.







With the Employment Rights Bill draft already in motion and the Prime Minister warning of a tough October Budget as the Labour Government rolls out its core campaign plans, APSCo has outlined how policy amends can better support the professional labour market, including:



- Ensuring the Growth and Skills Levy (GSL) funds shorter, more flexible modular training for everyone

- Extending the scope of the GSL to encompass agency workers, independent professionals and the self-employed

- Tailoring the Growth and Skills Levy by region and sector to tackle the areas most impacted by talent shortages and effectively deliver on the Industrial Strategy

- Revising apprenticeships to allow for more modular learning

- Increasing access to international resources by rescoping “permitted business” in the Standard Visitor unsponsored visa

- Creating a flexible, short-term visa route for highly skilled foreign employed and self-employed workers





Tania Bowers, Global Public Policy Director at APSCo commented:







“It’s promising that the Labour Government has recognised the need to take action on the skills crisis in the UK. We welcome that Skills England and the Industrial Strategy Council are is in the process of formation and that the Migration Advisory Committee is reviewing the visa landscape for highly skilled roles in IT and engineering. However, the launch of the Growth and Skills Levy must remain a priority.







“UK employers are willing and already upskilling their people using their own cashflow, as evidenced by current initiatives with our members detailed in our campaign, however, to be scalable and to make the targeted, urgent impact needed then GSL must implementation must be a top priority for Government.







“Our recommendations – which have already been fed into our initial calls for information on the Employment Rights Bill – will boost the strength of the highly skilled workforce, including the self-employed and independent professionals. We will continue to work closely with Government to ensure informed decisions are being made to benefit all and, in turn, boost the UK economy.”















