Policy and public affairs set for major staff exodus at key stage in political transition



• Over a third of policy and public affairs workforce planning to change roles in the next six months

• Transport sector set to face largest brain drain of talent

• Employers could face leadership struggles with one in four directors set to switch roles



Policy and public affairs employers are set to battle rising levels of staff turnover in the next six months, with a major upheaval on the cards during a key stage as the new Government begins to implement policy changes. That’s according to the inaugural Policy and Public Affairs Salary & Employment Report produced by specialist recruiter, Policy by Murray.



Talent exodus on the cards



The research, which surveyed over 4,000 policy and public affairs experts in the UK, revealed that one in three (31%) professionals are planning to leave their current roles within the next six months. With skills shortages impacting almost all businesses, Murray has warned that such significant turnover could leave firms struggling to replace talent at a core time in the political agenda.



Transport sector set to see greatest losses



According to the report, the transport sector is set to suffer from the highest levels of staff turnover, with 51% of policy and public affairs professionals in this remit considering switching industries. This was followed by financial services, where 36% said they would seek a new position in the next six months. With the new Labour Government unveiling plans in its original election manifesto to transform infrastructure in the UK and enhance the international competitiveness of the UK’s financial services sector, an exodus of policy expertise at this critical time is a concern.



Turnover rising at leadership level



Elsewhere, the Policy and Public Affairs Salary & Employment Report found that a major transition at senior levels is on the horizon, with one in three at ‘head of’ level, and one in four directors, also saying they will change position in the next six months. Such significant turnover at leadership level could impact productivity and wider organisational strategies at a pivotal moment for the UK’s public affairs and policy remits.



Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director of Policy and Public Affairs at Policy by Murray, commented on the report findings.



“The results of our survey suggest that the changing environment in the UK is placing a major strain on policy and public affairs professionals, and it’s clear that many – including senior level experts - are considering changing roles as a result. This anticipated turnover is significant and the impact of such an exodus of talent could be detrimental, particularly in these already skill-short markets.”



“There’s no easy fix to this issue, but what we can see from our report is that employers need to listen to their staff if they are to have a better chance of attracting and retaining key skills. Our research shows that flexible working and offering benefits packages which include options to battle the cost-of-living crisis, for example, are particularly effective attraction tools”