[London, 23rd Sept 2024] – SheCanCode, a collaborative community for women in tech, is bucking the trend as a number of women-in-tech networks sadly close their doors.



After the launch of its community platform and continued growth, SheCanCode is proud to announce the launch of its innovative Mentoring Programme, aimed at supporting women at every stage of their tech careers. This initiative underscores SheCanCode’s commitment to fostering a thriving community where mentorship plays a pivotal role in career advancement.



"At SheCanCode, we believe in the power of community and mentorship," says Kayleigh Bateman, Content Director at SheCanCode. "Our Mentoring Programme connects passionate mentees with experienced mentors who can provide advice, share industry insights, and help navigate the challenges of a career in tech."



The SheCanCode Mentoring Programme is designed for individuals who are starting out in tech, transitioning to new roles, or looking to enhance their skills. Participants have the opportunity to gain invaluable guidance from seasoned professionals, whether they are seeking career advice, skill development, or a broader professional network.



Why Join the Programme?



For Mentees, the programme offers access to seasoned professionals who can provide tailored guidance, career insights, and skill development opportunities.

For Mentors, it's an opportunity to share knowledge and experience with the next generation of women in tech, while honing leadership and coaching skills.



Build Your Network



Participants also benefit from expanding their professional network within SheCanCode’s supportive community, connecting with like-minded individuals who share a passion for advancing women in technology.



How It Works



1.Sign Up: Join the SheCanCode community platform.

2.Create Your Profile: Highlight your skills and specify what you’re seeking in a mentor or mentee.

3.Start Connecting: Explore potential mentors or mentees and begin forging meaningful professional relationships.



The SheCanCode Mentoring Programme is open to women at all career stages in tech and is entirely free to join. Whether seeking guidance or eager to give back, participants are encouraged to seize this opportunity to make lasting connections that can shape the future of tech.



Ready to Get Started?



Visit our community platform today to sign up, become a mentor, or start exploring available mentors. Empower your tech career with SheCanCode’s Mentoring Programme.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Hello@shecancode.io



About SheCanCode:



SheCanCode is dedicated to empowering women in technology through community, education, and mentorship. By connecting women with resources and opportunities, SheCanCode strives to create a more inclusive and diverse tech industry.



Contact us:

Alison Simpson, Content Manager at SheCanCode

Email: alison.simpson@shecancode.io

Telephone Number: 07535794668