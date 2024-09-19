Scottish workers most optimistic about their job prospects



Employees across Scotland are more optimistic about their job prospects than the UK national average. That’s according to the latest Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) – an economic confidence tracker produced in partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr).



According to the latest iteration of the report, two thirds (66%) of workers across Scotland are confident about their job security in the next six months, above the national average of 61%. Given the strength of the country’s renewable energy market - with GB Energy set to be headquartered in Aberdeen - and amid growing speculation that Scotland will be named the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games, this confidence is understandable.



Employees were also more optimistic about the impact that the New Deal for Working People will have on their daily working lives. A net 45% of respondents felt it would have a positive impact on them, above the national average of 40% and the second highest recorded level of all regions across the UK, surpassed only by London.



Reggie McMahon, Branch Director, Scotland, at Robert Half commented:



“It’s encouraging to see the level of optimism that Scottish workers have in relation to their job prospects, particularly given the tough economic climate that so many have had to navigate recently. What we are clearly seeing now, though, are a number of green shoots of optimism for Scotland. The strength of its energy sector has to be lauded and the recent news that GB Energy will be opening new headquarters in Aberdeen is a boost to local workforces.



“For employers, though, there will be concerns around the impact that this optimism will have on the costs of, and ability to, recruit core talent - particularly in the harder hit skill short STEM fields that are so critical to the Scottish economy. With employees more secure in their post, competition for staff will only intensify, putting further pressure on wages for already over-stretched budgets. And with the New Deal soon coming into play ahead of October’s Budget announcement, some firms are likely to be apprehensive about their hiring capabilities in the immediate future.”



About the research



In partnership with the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the quarterly Robert Half Jobs Confidence Index is the most authoritative report on the key socio-economic factors influencing confidence in the UK labour market.



The Jobs Confidence Index (JCI) is made up of four equally weighted pillars, each measuring a factor which contributes to jobs confidence. These are:

1.Job security confidence

2.Pay confidence

3.Job search and progression confidence

4.Macroeconomic confidence



The JCI takes a positive or negative number, where numbers above zero signal that jobs confidence is higher than the long-term average, and numbers below zero show it is lower. The JCI can take any number, but it usually stands between -30 and 30, showing that confidence is close to a

normal level when it is within this range.



