Recently, reading nooks have emerged as a popular interiors trend, captivating interior design enthusiasts, homeowners and even social media influencers. Just as we saw with home offices, the demand for cosy spaces to curl up with a book is rapidly rising. Luxury bedroom retailer Feather & Black have been inspired to conduct a study via OnePoll to understand the appeal of reading nooks and how people use books in their interior design.



A study of 2,000 respondents revealed that one in ten use books for decorating and aesthetic purposes, which increases to almost one in five for the 25-34 age bracket (18%) and 14% for 18-24-year-olds. This trend is most likely inspired by the growing popularity of reading among younger generations, the rising bookshelf wealth trend and expanding ‘BookTok’ communities.



It was also revealed that nearly one in ten (8%) plan to invest in a reading nook soon. Younger generations are also more likely to be swayed by this interior trend, with 24% of 24-34-year-olds and 16% of 18-24-year-olds planning to create a reading nook.



As to why people are using literature in interior design, one in three (31%) said they use books to reflect their personality and taste. 28% of people think that books add much-needed texture and colour, while 14% believe having books on display makes them appear more intelligent. One in ten (10%) people admitted they use books as part of the latest fascination with old money aesthetics, as a way to elevate their decor.



When it comes to the most popular place to cosy up with a book, 62% of people claim they prefer to read in bed, with Gen Z (18-24-year-olds) being the most likely to indulge in this habit (76%). The sofa (44%) was named the second most popular spot to read on by bookworms, while one in three (29%) prefer reading in a cosy chair.





Other key findings from the study:



- A comfortable chair (69%) was named the must-have element for a perfect reading nook, followed by relaxing ambience (55%), natural light (54%), a tech-free environment (16%) and cosy decor (15%).

- One in three (32%) of 18-24-year-olds and 41% of 25-34-year-olds claimed they have started to read more in the past year, compared to 30% of 35-44-year-olds, 19% of 45-54-year-olds and 21% of those aged 55+.

- Entertainment (61%), escapism (59%), mental unwinding (57%), physical relaxation (47%), bedtime routine (36%), passing the time (33%), educational purposes (32%), discovering new authors (22%) and digital detox (16%) are the main reasons people read books.

- Mystery (39%) was voted the nation’s favourite genre, followed by detective (36%), history (25%), romance (25%) and biography (24%).

- Romance is the most read genre by the younger generations, with over half of 18-24-year-olds (58%) and 43% of 25-34-year-old favouring romance books. Mystery was voted the most popular genre by 36% of 35-44-year-olds, 35% of 45-55-year-olds and 42% of 55-64-year-olds, while 53% of those aged 65 and over prefer reading detective novels.

- Only 42% of people finish every book they start reading.

- 36% finish reading books they don’t enjoy.

- 26% of the population reads more than 20 books a year.

- One in five (21%) have more than 20 unread books at home.

- Wales stands out as a haven for readers, with Cardiff being the city that reads most, Aberystwyth in second place and Swansea making an appearance further down the list.

- Although we live in a digital age, the allure of a physical book has not diminished, with 76% of people preferring to read a physical book and only 15% choosing e-books.

- Interestingly, younger generations are the biggest fans of physical books with 84% of 18-24-year-olds preferring to read this way - around 10% more than older generations.

- The feeling of holding a book (77%), easier focus (55%), deeper immersion (46%), unique smell of books (30%), nostalgia (22%) and interior aesthetic (11%) were named the primary reasons for choosing physical books.





Feather & Black luxury bedroom expert Steve Payne said: ‘’It’s refreshing to see that reading is coming back into fashion, especially among younger generations - and it’s pleasantly surprising that this trend has manifested itself in interior design. There is something so timeless and sophisticated about being surrounded by books. The results also highlighted that beds and bedrooms are also serving as reading nooks for people, emphasising the importance of creating a tranquil sanctuary in your bedroom where you can spend cosy evenings curled up with your favourite book.’’





