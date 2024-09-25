Career development is the number one reason why employees quit their jobs



Lack of career development is the number one reason that employees quit their jobs, according to a new report by Great Place To Work Belgium and Vlerick Business School.



The report also found that employees commonly consider leaving an organisation due to a lack of trust in management and a poor workplace culture.



The study, Great Ways to Explore Career Expectations, was conducted by Felien Lison and Astrid Vandenbroucke – both from Great Place To Work Belgium – and Dirk Buyens, Professor of HR Management at Vlerick Business School.



The report focuses on how potential employees search for job roles, what employees expect from their employers, what drives talent retention and attraction and the effectiveness of employer branding.



To do so, the researchers surveyed over 300 employees based in Belgium, in late 2023 and early 2024. Participants were asked to answer questions related to their career expectations, as well as what they expect from an ideal employer.



Not only did the research identify the most likely reasons as to why people leave organisations, but it also identified the reason as to why most people join a specific organisation, such as financial motivations. Future career development, meaningful work and a good workplace culture are also aspects found to drive people to apply to a certain organisation.



Interestingly, women placed more importance on finding a job role which gives them flexibility in terms of where and when they are able to work, whilst men were more likely to place importance on the financial compensation of a job role.



“The competition to secure and retain top talent is fiercer than ever. With remote working, an ever-increasing globalised world and new technologies, the pool for talent is bigger, but so are the options for talent.”, says Koen Dewettinck, CEO of Great Place to Work Belgium, and Vlerick Professor. “Companies must continually reinvent themselves and commit to good HR practices to retain their people and attract new ones.”



When applying for a new job role, the researchers also found that the most popular method was through LinkedIn and other social networking sites. Whilst other popular methods were word of mouth, company websites, and specific jobs platforms.



The researchers also asked questions on the psychological contract – a mutual common understanding between employees and employers about what to expect from the organisation. The study found that employees believed a social atmosphere, communication between colleagues, cooperation, job variety, a good pay and benefits package, and matching company culture were the most important factors in this contract.



The research also concluded that companies with a strong brand, that were known for treating their employees well, were more likely to attract and retain good staff. Indeed, Potential applicants were much more likely to apply for a company which has received awards, certificates and recognition for being a great place to work.



The report offers HR teams valuable insights into creating and keeping the best possible teams, and is available to download here.



/END



If you would like to speak to the researchers, please contact Alexandre Lopez from BlueSky Education at alex@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 797959.