GMAC Announces Winners of 3rd annual GMAT Talent and Opportunity Scholarship

Education aid to help underrepresented groups reduce cost of business school preparation



RESTON, Va. (September 24, 2023) – The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced the winners of the 2024 GMAT Talent and Opportunity Scholarship for the Europe region. Now in its third year, the program is designed to promote inclusivity in graduate management education and reduce barriers for underrepresented groups. Applications are encouraged from women, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, socio-economically diverse, LGBTQ+ and non-binary candidates.¬



The 10 winners, chosen from over 200 applicants representing diverse backgrounds across 35 countries, will each receive a scholarship package valued at $5,000 (€4,500).



“Inequalities and underrepresentation in business and business schools is a profound challenge that hinders innovation and reinforces systemic inequalities. When diverse voices are excluded, we all lose out on the breadth of ideas and leadership needed to drive progress.”, says Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC. “This scholarship is our commitment to changing that—by opening doors for underrepresented talent, we aim to cultivate a more inclusive business landscape that not only reflects the richness of our society but also strengthens it for the better.”



The recipients will receive a scholarship package which includes a voucher covering the full cost of the GMAT Exam; a GMAT Official Practice Exam package; and a year-long meditation app subscription. Additionally, thanks to our generous industry partners, the winners will benefit from a GMAT preparation course with a GMAT instructor, sessions with a professional admissions consultant, and an online cultural course for those planning to study abroad. Given the exceptional talent this year, we are also pleased to award our seven runners-up with a GMAT Official Guide to support their exam preparation.



The scholarship is made possible in part by our generous sponsors: 700+ Club, CoVent Prep, Dia Gerontoudi Prep Center, English Business Services (EBS), GMAT Amsterdam, Your GMAT Coach, Fortuna Admissions, and CulturaGo.



“We want to thank each of our sponsors for their valuable contribution to making this scholarship possible. Scholarships like this help to address the disparities that exist within business schools today, however, the work doesn’t stop here. More must be done to create inclusive environments where all talented individuals have the opportunity to thrive, ensuring a brighter and more equitable future for the entire business community.” said Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC.



The 2024 GMAT scholarship winners represent a diverse group of global problem solvers committed to making a meaningful impact in areas like healthcare, finance, diversity, and environmental sustainability. These exceptional individuals have been awarded comprehensive support to pursue their educational goals, reflecting their dedication to using business education as a tool for positive change.





