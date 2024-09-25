Baroness Floella Benjamin has pledged her support for a ground-breaking UK unsung hero awards scheme after signing up as a patron for the annual star-studded event.



The much-loved children’s TV icon said she is delighted to play an active role in the Multicultural Business and Community Champion awards (https://mbccawards.com) behind the scenes after scooping her own MBCC Lifetime Achievement award in 2022.



Accepting her win, she observed at the time how wonderful it was to see such a happy, home-grown motivational ceremony packed with diverse award-winners from across different vibrant cultures and backgrounds.



She said: “When I first used to come to awards like these, I was the only Black person in the room…just look at tonight.”



On becoming patron she added: “This positive celebration of all those from around the UK, from many rich heritages remains a beacon of light and I could not be more pleased to come on board as patron.”



MBCC Awards founder Zoe Bennett said: “Baroness Floella Benjamin’s remarkable legacy and passion for excellence inspires us.



“We are honoured to have her support the Multicultural Business and Community Champion Awards while we strive to champion diversity and celebrate excellence.”



This year’s event will be hosted by top comedian and presenter Judi Love and renowned soul singer, songwriter and actor Omar Lye-Fook MBE.



The MBCC awards was set up in 2016 with the sole purpose of recognising and valuing inspirational people nationally. This year awards will be presented on Saturday, November 30 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, National Exhibition Centre.



Zoe added: “This year is shaping up to be another truly inspiring night and I can’t wait to see our brilliant celebrity hosts in action.



“That said, our mission has always been to focus on unsung heroes who make a difference in both the business and general community.



“There are extraordinary, modest people who go out their way to help others selflessly without wanting any praise or thanks.





“Our platform gives them a fabulous opportunity to be recognised nationally for the incredible work they do for our country.





“We have really gone from strength to strength and grown significantly over the last seven years. We are so delighted that Omar and Judi have agreed to host this year’s awards. We are going to be celebrating multicultural diversity and success UK-wide and we will have some international surprises on the night too.”



Sir Lenny Henry was also honoured by the MBCC awards.



He told organisers: “You don’t get events like this in London, you should be so proud.”



Dame Denise Lewis, Sir Trevor McDonald and soul star Lemar have also paid tribute in person to the MBCC Awards as they continue to shine a light on deserving winners and nominees.



At each MBCC awards night, there is a charity partner. This year Birmingham’s Free at Last has teamed up with award organisers in a bid to boost their inspiring work fighting inner city challenges. Find out more at https://freeatlast.co.uk



• Nominations in all categories for the 2024 MBCC Awards are now closed and judging is under way.

Tickets for the evening cost from X and are available from: https://mbccawards.com/tickets/



For more information please contact Zoe on Info@mbccawards.com or 07982 100501