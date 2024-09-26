Veriforce CHAS, the UK based supply chain risk management and contractor assessment organisation has expanded its range of services with the launch of CHAS Certification, a new ISO Certification Body.



Accredited by the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), CHAS Certification will offer audit and certification services tailored specifically for the construction and engineering services industry. The services will cover the following ISO standards:



• ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems

• ISO 14001: Environmental Management Systems

• ISO 45001: Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems



Building on its award-winning customer support, extensive experience in assessment and auditing, and in-depth industry knowledge, Veriforce CHAS is uniquely positioned to work with companies to gain or transfer their ISO certification. The launch of CHAS Certification provides a streamlined, ‘one-stop shop’ for CHAS members, consolidating ISO certification audits and health & safety assessments under one roof.



Being accredited by UKAS, the UK's sole national accreditation body recognised by the British government, is a significant distinction. UKAS assesses the competence of organisations providing certification, testing, inspection, and calibration services, ensuring the highest standards are upheld.



Ian McKinnon, Managing Director of Veriforce CHAS, comments: “Launching CHAS Certification marks a significant milestone for us and reinforces our dedication to helping construction companies enhance their operational excellence and competitive edge in the industry.”



“We are also very proud to be a UKAS-accredited ISO certification body. This prestigious accreditation ensures we uphold the highest standards, providing our clients with unparalleled trust and quality, as they have come to expect from our industry leading business.”



ISO certifications are valid for three years, with mandatory annual surveillance audits and a recertification audit within three years of the certification date. Both members and non-members of CHAS can transfer their existing ISO Certifications to CHAS Certification at any stage within this period.



This new offering from Veriforce CHAS is the latest in a series of additional products and benefits it can offer its members. These extend from world-leading Health & Safety and Social Sustainability assessments to tailored insurance, vehicle purchase and other unique benefits that help Contractors and Clients to win more work, save money and work smarter.



Whether you are new to ISO certification or looking to transfer your current certificates, the team at Veriforce CHAS is here to help.



For more information visit www.chas.co.uk/iso-certification.



About Veriforce CHAS:



Veriforce CHAS is the leading provider of risk prevention, compliance and supply chain management services for clients and contractors. Our aims are to:



▪ standardise and simplify health and safety assessment for contractors

▪ support organisations in efficiently managing their supply chains

▪ deliver a full suite of supply chain management tools.



Find out more at: http://www.chas.co.uk/ or call 0345 521 9111.



Email: chasmarketing@chas.co.uk