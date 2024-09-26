A new study conducted by DogFriendlyHotels.com uncovers the UK’s most dog-friendly regions and cities for 2024, providing valuable insights for pet owners planning their next getaway. The study reveals the leading destinations across the UK that offer pet-friendly accommodations, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable escape for both owners and their four-legged friends.

Cambridge Takes the Top Spot Cambridge stands out as the most dog-friendly city in the UK, with an impressive 46.3% of its hotels welcoming canine guests. Out of 244 hotels in the city, 113 are listed as pet-friendly on TripAdvisor, making it an ideal destination for pet owners looking for accommodation options.

Carlisle Leads in Quality Carlisle ranks first for the quality of its dog-friendly accommodations, with 28.4% of its pet-welcoming hotels receiving 4 or 5-star ratings. Additionally, Carlisle ranks second overall in the percentage of dog-friendly hotels, with 31.9% of its accommodations catering to pets.

Other Top-Performing Cities

* Durham takes third place in the rankings, offering 20.4% of its hotels (19 out of 93) as pet-friendly.

* Gloucester and Plymouth emerge as notable performers in the South West, with 20.3% (16 hotels) and 17.1% (26 hotels) of their accommodations, respectively, welcoming pets.

London and Liverpool Present Opportunities for Growth While London boasts an impressive total of 4,698 hotels, only 4.4% (208 hotels) are listed as pet-friendly on TripAdvisor. This limited percentage, despite London's approximate 1 million resident dogs, highlights a major opportunity for hoteliers to expand pet-friendly services within the capital. Liverpool, on the other hand, ranks as the least dog-friendly city with just over 3% of its hotels listed as accommodating to pets. Despite this, the city's popularity as a travel destination suggests untapped potential for growth in the pet-friendly market.

Regional Insights The East of England leads as the UK's most dog-friendly region, with 27.48% of its hotels welcoming pets. Following closely is the South West of England, where 23.23% of accommodations are pet-friendly, reinforcing its reputation as a hospitable and scenic destination for pet owners.

Greater London, despite hosting the highest number of hotels overall, features the lowest percentage of dog-friendly options, highlighting the untapped potential for expanding pet-friendly hospitality within the capital.

Discover the Full Rankings For a full breakdown of the rankings and additional insights into the most dog-friendly regions and cities across the UK, please see the comprehensive infographic attached. For more details, visit: https://www.dog-friendlyhotels.com/places