September 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has made configuring and ordering pre-terminated Excel fibre cable quick and easy with the launch of their latest online fibre cable configurator.



Richard Cann, Technical Services Manager commented “It’s never been so easy to order Excel pre-terminated fibre cables from us. Working closely with our digital team we have developed a configurator that takes the user through three simple steps. Step 1 - Choose the cable – including cable construction, fibre type and the number of fibres, Step 2 - choose the breakouts and finally, Step 3 choose the connectors required at each end.”



Richard continued “To assist our customers and give them a better feel for exactly how the cable will look, as the configurator builds the cable, it presents a detailed 3D image that you can zoom in and out of and rotate to view from any angle. You can also scan a QR code on screen to view the cable on your smart phone, if required.”



Richard concluded “Once you have chosen your required cable configuration, you can download a detailed spec sheet which includes the image. You can check the price and availability and then place your order, all at the touch of a button. Each order is then built by our highly skilled Specialist Support Services team at our Birmingham HQ, fully tested and shipped out in plastic free packaging.”



The Fibre Configurator is accessible via the Mayflex webshop located at https://mayflex.com/shop/configurator/fibre.



Any Mayflex customers that don’t currently have access to the webshop can do so by CLICKING HERE to create a login.