A new study* by Culture Shift has revealed that nearly half (45%) of UK businesses and HR professionals didn’t know that the new Worker Protection Act, which specifically addresses sexual harassment in the workplace, will be coming into force next month.

This is despite 66% of respondents stating that the prevention of sexual harassment is of high importance within their company objectives.

The Worker Protection Act is an amendment of the Equality Act 2010 and creates a duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment of their employees in the workplace.



Culture Shift, a company that exists to lead a positive change in organisational culture, also found that 39% of respondents stated that more importance needs to be placed on harassment in the workplace, while one in three (33%) of those surveyed felt organisations still lack formal policies around harassment. In addition to this, only 39% of respondents felt their business was ‘very prepared’ to deal with sexual harassment allegations.



Gemma McCall, CEO at Culture Shift, said: “From our research, it’s clear to see that there is a disconnect between perceptions of readiness and actual levels of preparedness for the introduction of the Worker Protection Act. With nearly half of respondents being aware of the upcoming Worker Protection Act, this lack of awareness could leave many unprepared for the new legal requirements, so it’s essential that organisations quickly get themselves up to speed to start putting the right measures in place.



“Companies that are found guilty of failing to protect employees from workplace sexual harassment carries severe consequences. Beyond the immediate financial burden of compensation payments,potential fines and legal fees, companies can face a range of additional negative commercial and reputational impacts.”



Culture Shift’s research also revealed that one in three (33%) of organisations still lack formal policies around harassment, despite the fact that EHRC guidance in 2017 outlined that all employers are expected to have in place an anti-harassment policy that is communicated to workers and is effectively implemented, monitored and reviewed.



When asked about the barriers to change and needed improvements, 93% of respondents stated that there are barriers to change in dealing with sexual harassment. Nearly half (49%) cited communication from employees as the biggest barrier, while 38% stated that ingrained behaviours need to be challenged and addressed.



What’s more, while 85% claim to recognise the benefits of an effective reporting system, only 59% of respondents have reporting pathways in place. And those that do have reporting in place, 50% are concerned about the value of information delivered by their reporting platforms.



Gemma continued: “Organisations that take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment can not only avoid legal and financial penalties but also create safer, more productive work environments that attract and retain top talent.



“The key to success lies in moving beyond surface-level compliance to create fundamental cultural change. This requires a comprehensive approach that includes clear policies, effective training, a genuine commitment to accountability at all levels of the organisation and especially robust reporting mechanisms.



“As we approach the October 2024 implementation date, it's crucial that organisations recognise the urgency of this issue and take concrete steps to address it. The costs of inaction are simply too high to ignore. By prioritising sexual harassment prevention and creating truly respectful workplace cultures, organisations can protect their employees, enhance their reputations, and position themselves for long-term success.”







For more information on the research, please visit the Culture Shift site or contact Manisha Mehta on manishamehtapr@gmail.com



*Research of 1,001 business leaders, owners and HR professionals from large companies (250+ employees)



-ENDS-