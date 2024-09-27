Wing Mirror Man, the UK’s leading supplier of wing mirrors to the trade and public, has announced it will be stocking wiper blades for virtually all makes and models of cars in the UK.



The Bury, Greater Manchester-based company will supply wiper blades from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Bosch, as well as cheaper, aftermarket alternatives. As it will be physically stocking the wipers in its own warehouse, it promises that it will be able to dispatch them more quickly than some of their competitors. In addition, the company promises trade discounts for larger orders, too.



Wing Mirror Man supplies wing mirrors for almost all makes and models of cars, vans and motorhomes to customers in the UK, Europe and further afield. Its range of 24,000 products also includes headlights, rear lights, brake lights, fog lights, indicators and window regulators.



It supplies trade customers such as independent garages, car body repair shops, car dealers, car and truck leasing companies, hire companies, ambulance services, police services, housing associations, MoT testing centres, motorhome retailers, road hauliers, taxis, and van and truck hire companies.



Trade customers can also buy from a single unit of wing mirror glass, wing mirror cover, stick on glass and glass cut to size - rather than have to bulk buy and tie up cash unnecessarily.



Both trade customers and the public can also get their wing mirror covers painted to match the colour of the vehicles - by Wing Mirror Man’s professional painting service.



Wing Mirror Man employs ten staff and sells primarily via its websites https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk, https://www.headlampsdirect.co.uk, and https://www.windowregulatorman.co.uk and over the telephone.



Steven Speed, Managing Director of Wing Mirror Man, said: “We are delighted to now stock a full range of wiper blades for both the trade and public. As we’ll be stocking the blades here in our warehouse, we’ll be able to dispatch them immediately - without any wait. In addition, we will be able to offer discounts to our trade customers for larger orders, too.”



For further details about Wing Mirror Man, please visit https://www.wingmirrorman.co.uk or call 0161 763 0800.



Wing Mirror Man is a trading name of Buy It Online Limited.



