LinkedIn supremo Lea pulls no punches and cuts through the glamorous facade of business ownership with her new podcast, sharing the real, unfiltered stories behind entrepreneurship.

From the highs of independence to the lows of isolation, The HoLT’s Survival Guide for Small Businesses exposes the raw realities of starting and running a business.

Drawing on her experiences running successful businesses, Lea offers relatable advice and real-world wisdom for entrepreneurs navigating the challenges of business ownership.

Launching here on the 1st of October and episode 1 can be previewed here

Forget the glossy Instagram posts and LinkedIn “success hacks” - Lea Turner (170K LinkedIn followers) is here to tell you what running a small business is really like. Her new podcast, The HoLT’s Survival Guide for Small Businesses, dives headfirst into the gritty realities of being your own boss, tackling everything from the highs of independence to the gut-punching lows of loneliness and burnout.

Launching October 1st, this isn’t your typical business podcast full of inspirational soundbites and success stories. Each episode is raw and unfiltered, featuring business owners who’ve faced real challenges, epic fails, and unexpected wins - exactly what you won’t see on social media.

“I wanted to start the podcast because people don’t realise how lonely and tough running a business can be,” says Lea, Founder of The HoLT business community. “In reality, it’s exhausting, isolating, and full of challenges that we often think we’re facing alone. I want this podcast to give business owners something real - advice, support, and some comfort when things get tough”

And if anyone’s qualified to share real talk about business, it’s Lea. She built her six-figure business from the ground up by being unapologetically herself - no filters, no fake-it-till-you-make-it. Her growing community, The HoLT, is all about bringing business owners together for genuine support and advice. The podcast is an extension of that ethos: honest, no-BS conversations for people who want the truth about entrepreneurship.

Season 1 is packed with raw, down-to-earth stories from a range of entrepreneurs. You'll meet Danielle Carrigan, a primary school teacher who left the classroom to build a VA agency that now has a team of 11. Then there’s Steve Ware, a former IBM consultant who ditched the corporate world to become a mindfulness coach. Every guest brings their unvarnished reality to the table, showing you the highs, the lows, and everything in between.

For those who want more, listeners can access The Vault - an online library of masterclasses that cover everything from marketing hacks to tax tips. For just £20 a month, The Vault is loaded with practical advice for people who want to get serious about running their business - minus the “hustle porn” that leaves so many entrepreneurs feeling burnt out.

Whether you're just starting a side hustle or you've been grinding for years, The HoLT’s Survival Guide for Small Businesses is the podcast you didn’t know you needed. Real stories, no-nonsense advice, and the truth about what it takes to make your business work - without pretending everything’s perfect. Full episodes will also be available to watch on YouTube.

Tune in from October 1st to hear Lea tackles the topics no one else is talking about, with the kind of humour and honesty that can only come from those who have lived it.

