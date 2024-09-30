Online fitness coach and founder of Dare to Be Fit, Grace Reuben, is helping women regain control over their fitness goals. Dare to Be Fit came about after Grace’s own long-time struggle with unhealthy eating habits and an unstructured fitness routine.



Dare to be Fit helps women find their own balance between fitness, nutrition, and feeling great in their skin. Clients have access to an exclusive members-only app to view their personalised fitness and nutrition plan. The app includes guided workouts for home or gym, as well as a meal plan, including recipes, and journals to track your progress. Weekly check-ins with Grace help clients stay on track.



In addition to daily tasks, on demand workouts are available from a library of pre-recorded sessions, including a selection of warm up, cool down and recovery stretching videos.



Grace says; “I used to have such a bad relationship with food and saw everything as either ‘good’ or ‘bad’. I spent years not taking care of myself—unaware of how my diet and lifestyle were affecting my overall health”.



“I would walk on the cardio machine for hours thinking I was growing to be able to lose weight and grow my glutes. I knew I needed a change but didn’t know where to start. I started working with a personal trainer who introduced me to weightlifting, and it changed everything for me”.



“At first, I created an Instagram account just to document my own journey. I wasn’t really thinking of it as anything beyond a fun way to track my progress. But the more I shared, the more I realised how much I loved connecting with people who were going through similar experiences. I gave up my events management job, retrained as a PT and threw myself into learning everything I could about nutrition and fitness, pouring it in to my own online fitness coaching programme ‘Dare to Be Fit’”.



Client Sarah (49) lost over a stone over 3 months working with Grace and eliminated persistent bloating. She says; “"My journey with Grace has been nothing short of life-changing. When I first started I struggled with bloating and had little understanding of using weights and nutrition. Even though I was active on a day to day basis, my routine only included walking and Pilates, and I knew I needed more guidance to reach my goals”.



“From the very first conversation, Grace’s kindness, support, and passion for helping me succeed were evident. She took the time to understand my needs and goals, always encouraging me to push myself. She was always there with words of encouragement, motivation, and expert advice. Her enthusiasm was contagious, and she truly made me feel so motivated.”



“With her help, I added strength training into my routine and began to understand the importance of proper nutrition— which I have learned goes far beyond just cutting calories. I have not only transformed my physique, but also eliminated the painful bloating I had struggled with for so long. I feel so much stronger, more confident, and healthier than ever. If you’re willing to put in the effort, Dare to Be Fit will change your life”



Packages start at £40 per week at https://daretobefit.co.uk



For media information please contact Rachel Corcoran @ Lily Pad PR rachel.corcoran@lilypadpr.co.uk 07791 110910