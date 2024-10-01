“This crowdfunding campaign lets investors help scale our innovative, reliable, and clean energy solution, contributing to a greener future.”

Tuesday, 1 October – Proteus Marine Renewables, a leader in tidal energy innovation, has launched its crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, offering investors a unique opportunity to support their journey as they scale up operations and expand their reach in the global market for tidal energy solutions.



Having already generated over 20 GWh of clean energy in the UK, Japan, and Australia, Proteus is now poised to take the next step in its mission to harness the power of the tides. This crowdfunding campaign will enable the company to finalize product readiness ahead of global deployment of their advanced tidal technology, contributing to a more sustainable future.



Industry Growth and Local Impact



The tidal energy sector is projected to see substantial growth, with £6 billion in construction in UK tidal energy alone. This growth is underpinned by the UK government's commitment to making Britain a "clean energy superpower." As Proteus expands, it is committed to playing a significant role in this industry boom while also creating jobs across local communities. These opportunities will increase further as Proteus broadens its business into other marine renewable solutions.



A Flexible Investment Opportunity



The investment is structured as a convertible note with an 11% interest return or the option to convert into equity, offering investors the flexibility to leave with earned interest or become shareholders in 2026 as Proteus continues to grow and expand in the renewable energy sector.



Drew Blaxland, CEO of Proteus Marine Renewables, commented, “Since inception, we’ve been committed to driving innovation in tidal energy while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability. We’ve made considerable strides in delivering clean energy, and an independent study has just confirmed that our technology offers a significant reduction in energy production costs. This confirmation reinforces our readiness to expand operations and bring this cost-effective, renewable energy solution to more regions around the world.”



Driving Global Expansion



The funds raised through this campaign will be directed towards scaling operations to meet the growing demand, as we complete the final stages of product design to commence manufacturing of next orders in 2025.

“We believe that tidal energy has a crucial role to play in the global shift toward renewable energy,” Drew continued.“This crowdfunding campaign lets investors help scale our innovative, reliable, and clean energy solution, contributing to a greener future.”



Visit the crowdfunding page



About Proteus Marine Renewables



Proteus is on a mission to be a leading provider of marine energy solutions. Leveraging its team's experience, with a focus on commercial-scale tidal energy, Proteus is dedicated to addressing the world's growing energy needs through sustainable and innovative technologies and services.



For more information, please contact:

Manon van Kleef

Marketing and Media Leader

m.vankleef@proteusmr.com

+31611142989