LONDON (1 October 2024) — National Geographic Traveller (UK) has announced the winners of its annual Hotel Awards, celebrating the best new and improved hotels across the world.



From incredible levels of service to extraordinary design, the Hotel Awards acknowledge the latest tastemakers and game-changers in the business.



Each of the 12 categories has a winner and two runners-up, meaning a total of 36 hotels received recognition in this year’s awards. The full results can be seen in the November 2024 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on newsstands from 3 October.



Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller (UK), said: “Across the world, there must be at least one new hotel opening every day somewhere. And through all the lodges, retreats, conversions and new-builds, we’ve found the very best of the new openings over the past year or so.



“The Hotel Awards 2024 reflects the boundless energy and ingenuity of an industry that has the ability to transform an empty shell into a home from home. Discover the revamped farmhouse in Morocco, a hip hotel in the Californian desert, the reinvention of a historic building in London, a remote retreat in Mexico and an eco-conscious pad in Santorini – and that’s just for starters.”



The judging panel consisted of Amanda Canning, Lee Cobaj, Zoey Goto, Ellen Himelfarb, Shafik Meghji, Justin Meneguzzi, Alicia Miller, Daniel Stables, Jonathan Thompson and Kerry Walker.



The winners are:



City Star: The Fifth Avenue Hotel, New York City, US



Mountain Refuge: Odles Lodge, Brixen, Italy



Food Hero: Farasha Farmhouse, Marrakech, Morocco



Romantic Bolthole: Hotel Corazón, Majorca, Spain



Beach Sanctuary: The Potlatch Club, Eleuthera, Bahamas



Wellness Haven: Jacumba Hot Springs Hotel, California, US



Eco-stay: Santo Mine, Santorini, Greece



One-of-a-kind: Sun Ranch, Byron Bay, Australia



Clever Conversion: Raffles London at The OWO, London, UK



Revamped Hotel: Badeschloss, Bad Gastein, Austria



Budget Break: INNSiDE By Meliá Bangkok Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand



Remote Sleep: Boca de Agua, Bacalar, Mexico



National Geographic Traveller (UK) launched its first annual Hotel Awards in June 2017. The winning hotels can be seen in the November 2024 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), on sale 3 October 2024, priced £5.95.



To view the winners and runners-up, visit: nationalgeographic.com/travel/article/national-geographic-traveller-uk-hotel-awards-worlds-best-hotels-2024



--------------



National Geographic Traveller (UK) has a cover price of £5.95, is available via subscription and on newsstands and is published 10 times a year. Visit nationalgeographic.com/travel for more information.



Current subscription offer: Get four issues for only £20 plus a Hydro Flask. subscriptions.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Website: News, features and more. nationalgeographic.com/travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK



X:x.com/NatGeoTravelUK



instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) digital edition is available for Apple, Android and Kindle devices: ngtr.uk/NGTdigital





###



Notes



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok





CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Pat Riddell, editor

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director & chief operating officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

+44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk