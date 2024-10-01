Following a competitive pitch, Brandnation is thrilled to announce its appointment by 3D Aesthetics, one of the key industry leaders across the beauty and aesthetics sectors.



3D Aesthetics is renowned for its cutting-edge non-surgical technologies, including the popular 3D lipo, 3D Dermaforce, and the newly launched 3D EMlift. Their range of devices provide clinics with effective solutions for body contouring and inch loss, advanced facials, laser hair removal, tattoo removal and more. With a commitment to safe, results-driven treatments, 3D Aesthetics is at the forefront of innovation in the aesthetics industry.



Brandnation’s brief includes supporting 3D Aesthetics’ B2B demand generation through a comprehensive digital marketing strategy. This will involve leveraging organic social, paid social, and electronic direct mail (EDM) campaigns to support their ambitious growth plans across clinics and practitioners, boosting awareness of 3D Aesthetics’ unique product offerings and expanding its presence in the professional beauty market.



Phoebe Law, Head of Marketing at 3D Aesthetics, says, “At 3D Aesthetics, we pride ourselves on offering innovative, non-surgical solutions that benefit both clinicians and their clients. Brandnation has shown a strong understanding of our market, we are excited to collaborate with them to drive growth, and expand our reach within the industry”.



Mary Killingworth, Managing Director at Brandnation, adds, “3D Aesthetics is an industry leader with a reputation for innovation and quality. We are delighted to bring our expertise to their B2B marketing strategy, focusing on delivering high-impact campaigns across digital channels that highlight their exceptional product range and further establish 3D Aesthetics as a key player in the non-surgical treatment space.”



The partnership aims to boost 3D Aesthetics’ visibility across digital platforms, positioning the brand as a trusted name in both consumer and professional beauty markets. With a rising demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments, this collaboration marks a key step in further solidifying the leadership of 3D Aesthetics in the industry.



About 3D Aesthetics:

3D Aesthetics is a pioneering UK-based company at the forefront of non-surgical aesthetic solutions, offering advanced technologies for body contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin tightening, hair removal and more. With a focus on delivering innovative, safe, and effective treatments, 3D Aesthetics provides clinics with versatile, affordable devices that achieve real results without surgery. The company’s renowned product line includes the 3D lipo ultimatepro, 3D HydrO2 facial, 3D Dermaforce, and 3D EMlift, all designed to meet the growing demand for non-invasive beauty and aesthetics treatments. As a family-run business, 3D Aesthetics combines cutting-edge technology with personalised service, making it a trusted partner for aesthetic professionals across the globe.

www.3d-aesthetics.co.uk



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk



