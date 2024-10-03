With the World Economic Forum predicting AI could create 97 million new jobs by 2025, NEOMA Business School has expanded its programme portfolio with a fresh “MSc Artificial Intelligence for Business” launched this autumn.



The programme is aimed at individuals who want to develop the skills needed to become leaders in utilizing AI technology. It is open to students who hold a four-year Bachelor’s degree or a three-year undergraduate degree with at least one year of professional experience.



Students will benefit from high-quality teaching and team projects, with a focus on real-world business applications for AI technology, and fostering critical thinking and creativity skills.



As part of the course, students will undertake hands-on experience in the form of an internship or other professional engagement, such as a fixed-term contract, permanent role, or even launching a startup, which will allow them to apply what they learn in the classroom in a professional setting.



Graduates will be well-prepared to become versatile leaders, driving innovation, solving complex challenges, and creating sustainable value across many different sectors – including Finance, Insurance, Marketing, Supply Chain, and Consulting.



“Many companies struggle to integrate AI effectively into their strategies because they lack the necessary skills. This programme starts by helping students master the core concepts of AI, before diving into specialized areas such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Decision Models, Generative AI, and Data Processing,” says Fouad Ben Abdelaziz, Director of the MSc Artificial Intelligence for Business at NEOMA.



/ENDS



For more information, or to speak to Fouad Ben Abdelaziz, contact Jamie Hose on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.