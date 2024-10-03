HASK (a.k.a. Hair and Skin Kindness) officially launches a new look and global brand refresh that reflects the brand’s long-standing commitment to creating clean beauty formulas made to meet the needs of all hair types. Founded in 1946, HASK is a global leader in the beauty category with a portfolio of reparative hair care products made using strict clean beauty and sustainability standards.



“Repair with Care”, reimagines HASK’s strong brand heritage and will be supported by a new global marketing campaign that taps into consumers’ self-care rituals. The new look and feel will be announced throughout packaging, social media, digital ads, creator collaborations and marketing, as well as a brand-new HASK website redesign. Inspired by HASK’s reparative hair treatments, “Repair with Care”, is intended to enhance restorative self-care moments and promote intentional hair care rituals for all.



"We are really excited at HASK to introduce our global brand refresh and reinforce our position in the UK market with our new "Repair with Care" campaign. With a contemporary new look and feel, focus on hair treatment and repair and clean beauty formulations which do not compromise product efficacy, our goal is to offer our customers precious moments of self care and haircare routines that they can feel good about, both inside and out." Caroline Millichope, General Manager EMEA region.



A new logo, utilising a modern typeface, emphasises the brand’s core values. HASK’s iconic amber hued bottles remain intact with updated packaging labels designed to improve shopability for consumers both in-store and online. Eco-friendly packaging and enhanced clean beauty standards include formula upgrades and 100% PCR plastic bottles saving 500 tons of virgin plastic per year, wind powered paper board displays and box production, vegan collections and removing silicones while improving YUKA scores.



HASK’s new sleek design will start to roll out across all UK retail partners including Amazon, Boots, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and JUSTMYLOOK.



Follow HASK on Instagram @hask_uk and the new TikTok @haskunitedkingdom and visit us at haskbeauty.com. HASK is a global brand available in 40 countries.



About HASK

HASK stands for Hair and Skin Kindness. Our mission is to create a community centered around compassion and self-acceptance by inspiring acts of kindness and moments of self-care, no matter how small. To us, being kind means celebrating all hair types and textures, formulating our products from the safest ingredients and focusing on sustainability. We are built on the beauty of kindness, inside and out.

www.haskbeauty.com



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

www.brandnation.co.uk

