Brandnation, the creative brand communications agency, has appointed industry veteran Andrew Bloch as a non-executive director.



Bloch, co-founded and was managing partner of Frank PR for 20 years before stepping back in 2020 to launch his own consultancy firm, Andrew Bloch & Associates, where he advises companies in the marketing services space on growth strategies and M&A. He will act as an advisor to the agency’s board following a sustained period of commercial success across new and existing business.



In his role as a non-executive director, Bloch will be responsible for working closely with the agency’s leadership team to unlock new growth opportunities within PR, influencer, social and digital marketing.



Mary Killingworth, founder and managing director of Brandnation said, “Andrew brings a wealth of experience to the boardroom – he’s been there, done that, and got the t-shirt.



“After two decades in business at Brandnation, we’re hungrier and more driven than ever to create the best work and deliver the best results for our clients. This ambition is reflected by Andrew, and together, we feel we have the skills and experience to realise the agency’s full potential.”



Andrew Bloch commented, “Brandnation is arguably one of the industry’s best kept secrets. The leadership team runs a super slick operation that’s founded on creative excellence and commercial strength. It’s Creativity. Multiplied. philosophy, which fuses bold ideas with intelligent amplification, offers something truly fresh and highly relevant to today’s market. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and helping them achieve their ambitious growth targets.”



Brandnation’s client roster includes the E1 World Championship, the world’s first all-electric raceboat series backed by Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady and Will Smith, American outdoor brand Columbia Sportswear and FMCG family favourite Soreen.



The agency was founded over 20 years ago by Killingworth who is joined on the board by deputy managing director Eva Ringwood and creative director Joe Murgatroyd.



About Brandnation:

Brandnation is an award-winning integrated creative marketing and communications agency based in London. It channels purpose, culture, and performance to build creative communications designed for life. Partnering with some of the biggest and brightest brands in the world, the agency’s award-winning services include PR, influencer marketing, social media, creative brand campaigns and performance marketing. Its Creativity. Multiplied.

philosophy enables brands to upgrade their marketing communications by fusing creativity with intelligent cross-channel integration.

