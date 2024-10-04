Pregnancy loss can be a devastating experience, and weeks like Baby Loss Awareness Week (9-15 October) can be really triggering. With this year’s theme in mind, Together We Care, The Miscarriage Association has shared some tips on how you can take care of yourself:



Do what feels right to you

Everyone feels their loss differently. If it serves you to be involved, attend Baby Loss Awareness Week events, and be engaged on social media, that’s wonderful. But acknowledging that this week might be too difficult for you, unfollowing certain pages and taking a step back is also a great way to take care of yourself, and manage your own feelings and mental health throughout the week.





Do the things that make you feel good

Social media can feel all consuming on an ordinary day – but during awareness weeks, you can feel inundated with content that can be really emotionally charged. It can be good to find something you can channel your focus and energy into, so that you don’t feel as overwhelmed – see friends, continue your hobbies or try out a new one, take breaks from social media and swap in reading, or journalling.





Try not to feel guilty, or compare your Baby Loss Awareness Week to that of the people you follow or engage with

Comparison is rarely a good thing, and even less so on social media. If you feel like not taking part, that’s okay. The people you see posting about it and starting conversations are likely doing it because it feels cathartic to them. If not taking part feels best for you, that’s okay too.





Remember your loss in a way that feels right to you

It was your loss, and the way you choose (or choose not to) remember them is yours too. You might like to go on a walk, look at scans, or take part in a Wave of Light event. There is no right or wrong way to remember or mark your loss.





Try to stay connected with your loved ones

It can be really helpful to let the people around you know how you feel about Baby Loss Awareness Week, and what you might need from them. If it’s something you find difficult, they can step in and check up on you, keep you company, or keep you distracted. If it’s something you want to be involved in actively, they can help you do this, and support you if things get a little overwhelming.





How ever you choose to look after yourself this Baby Loss Awareness Week, the most important thing is to put yourself and your needs first, and to try and stay aware of how you’re feeling.



If you would like support during this time, or any other, you can contact The Miscarriage Association on 01924 200799, email at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk, or use our live chat service on our website.