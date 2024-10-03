London (3 October 2024) From Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef to Sydney Harbour, Australia is packed with instantly recognisable destinations — urban and natural wonders familiar even to those yet to see them in the flesh. But just beyond these world-famous sights lie spectacular habitats and attractions little known to international travellers. With summertime Down Under fast approaching, the November issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK) invites readers to head outdoors and experience them first-hand, whether that be on a guided tour of Broome’s mangrove forests, a multi-day trek along Victoria’s Great Ocean Walk or during an excursion in search of Tasmania’s endangered King Billy pines.



The November issue also welcomes the return of the Hotel Awards, which delves into the year’s most exciting new openings and refurbishments. Meanwhile, the free South Korea guide included with this issue highlights the nation’s diverse cultural offerings, with experiences ranging from crate digging in Seoul’s vinyl bars to sampling bibimbap in the city of Jeonju.



Don’t miss:



Slovenia: Explore the Karawanks mountains with an exhilarating hut-to-hut hike

Estonia: Discover local heritage on an island-hopping trip around the little visited western isles

Nepal: Rocky plains, pilgrimage villages and sweet chai in the Annapurna mountain range

New England: Itineraries to uncover the coastal and cultural treasures of the storied US region

Belfast: The defiant spirit of the Northern Irish capital looms large in its art and music

Nice: Enjoy the Mediterranean off-season in France’s original winter resort town

Transylvania: A weekend of medieval citadels, wolf-spotting and traditional Romanian craft

Kansas City: Flame is king in this Midwestern town, home to over 100 barbecue restaurants

Maldives: The best hotels for lovers of barefoot luxury, minimalist design and more



Smart traveller: The Carlsberg district is coming to fruition in Copenhagen; new tours celebrating Malaysia’s smelliest fruit; Maria Pasquale on the cuisine of Rome; a family trip to Peru in the pawprints of Paddington; a windswept escape in the North Pennines; beer kegs and Kraftwerk in Düsseldorf; globetrotting podcasts for audio adventures; and essential travel tech.



Notes from an author: Zoologist Arik Kershenbaum on deciphering the language of animals



Meet the trailblazer: Annette Arjoon-Martins discusses her work with Guyana’s Warau people



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with advice on literary hotels in Edinburgh, where to experience Día de los Muertos in Mexico and more; The Info marks 35 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall; while Hot Topic gives the lowdown on airlines’ revised seating policies for passengers. Finally, photographer Francesco Lastrucci discusses distilling Rimini’s blue hour in How I Got The Shot.



