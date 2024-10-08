students enrolled in any Masters programme will have the option to earn a second degree from the Darla Moore School of Business

Vlerick Business School is to begin accepting applications to two new double-degree programmes in partnership with the Darla Moore School of Business, University of South Carolina, US, and EDHEC Business School, France.



For the first time, students enrolled in any Masters programme will have the option to earn a second degree from the Darla Moore School of Business.



The double-degree programme with Darla Moore offers students a unique opportunity to split their time between Belgium and the US, gaining academic experience in both European and American business environments.



Students can expect to benefit from the schools’ extensive alumni networks, career services, and the ability to stay in the United States for up to three years after graduation.



This follows the GMAC Prospective Student Survey's finding that 42% of prospective European students view the United States as their preferred destination for business education.



“The United States is one of the top choices for many European aspiring business school students, and that’s why we are thrilled to launch this double-degree programme, which offers our students the invaluable opportunity to gain international experience while pursuing world-class academic training at two leading institutions” highlights Professor Veroniek Collewaert, Academic Director of Masters programmes at Vlerick Business School.



“The dual degree with the University of South Carolina Darla Moore School of Business combines a 50-year-old legacy in world-class international business education with the unique strengths of Vlerick Business School in Europe’s capital. Wherever your path takes you in life, the international classroom and a double degree experience shape you for the rest of your life,” says Sjoerd Beugelsdijk, professor in international business and economics at Darla Moore.



In addition, Vlerick has confirmed a new double-degree agreement with France’s EDHEC Business School for students in the Master's in Financial Management programme equally providing students with the opportunity to deepen their financial knowledge while gaining international exposure.



This marks the first time the double-degree option will be available between Vlerick Business School and EDHEC.



“Our new agreement with EDHEC Business School marks an important step in expanding our double-degree offerings. Both partnerships reflect a growing trend in higher education, where collaboration between institutions across borders is becoming increasingly important in preparing students for leadership roles in an interconnected world” adds De Maeseneire.



Richard Perrin, Associate Dean for International Relations at EDHEC, states "By combining EDHEC Business School's global reputation with the leading position of Vlerick Business School in the heart of Europe, this double degree equips future finance leaders to excel in an ever-evolving, interconnected world. Together, we are building a future where success is fuelled by cross-border collaboration."



Vlerick Business School is a triple-accredited European business school based in Brussels. These new double-degree programmes are part of Vlerick’s continued efforts to provide students with international career-building opportunities.



/END



For more information about the programmes, or to speak with Veroniek Collewaert, please contact Alex Lopez at alex@bluesky-pr.com, or call on +44 1582 790700.