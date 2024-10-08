We are absolutely delighted to have Adam on board. He has already started the transformation project at pace

Veteran safety & PV leader Adam Sherlock will capitalize on Qinecsa’s deep domain expertise and comprehensive technology-powered solutions to pharma’s most complex product safety challenges



London, UK – October 8th, 2024 - Qinecsa, the global, class leader in technology-powered pharmacovigilance services, has announced the appointment of life sciences safety services mover and shaker Adam Sherlock as its new CEO, spearheading a major new growth phase for the company.



The high-profile appointment follows the merger of Bioclinica DSS, MyMeds&Me and Commonwealth Informatics under the Qinecsa brand two years ago, and the recent addition of Insife to the group in Q1 2024. The business is supported by investment from Stanley Capital Partners. The company is the only pure-bred pharmacovigilance specialist, providing comprehensive, independent pharmacovigilance services as well as advanced tools and technology-powered solutions that address companies’ most complex product safety needs.



This exciting next phase in Qinecsa’s growth will unlock the wider potential of the combined businesses, following their integration – in the form of new service innovation, expanded market coverage and enhanced patient safety.



Adam Sherlock is one of the life science industry’s most respected and experienced CEOs, and one of the most recognized names in safety and pharmacovigilance. A serial entrepreneur, executive business leader and board member, he brings more than 35 years’ experience of critical safety service and technology solution provision to biopharma R&D, Commercial and Operations functions. Over more than three decades, he has led or held senior strategic, executive or board positions at companies including Rephine, Arriello, Kinapse, ProductLife Group and CSC.



Adam, who replaces outgoing CEO John Gillie, is in the process of appointing a new leadership team. Humaira Qureshi, Qinecsa’s former President of Pharmacovigilance Services (previously Bioclinica DSS), and Rahul Jaisingh, Qinecsa’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, are moving on as part of the current business transition.



Commenting on Adam’s appointment, Yair Erez, Partner at Stanley Capital Partners, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Adam on board. He has already started the transformation project at pace, inspired by the substantial opportunity ahead. Adam’s vision, energy, and commitment to improved patient outcomes make him the perfect candidate to drive this new growth phase for the combined business, starting today. We wish him well as he continues to build his new team, confident that he will enjoy a fruitful and rewarding tenure as Qinecsa’s CEO. The company’s future looks extremely bright.



He continued: “I also want to take this opportunity to express respect and appreciation for the phenomenal work John Gillie, Humaira Qureshi and Rahul Jaisingh have done to deliver the Qinecsa business to this significant inflection point. Their individual and collective contributions have been instrumental to its success to date, and I know that everyone here and at Qinecsa wishes them the very best as they go on to pursue their respective new ventures.”



On joining Qinecsa, Adam Sherlock said: “I am thrilled at this exciting opportunity. It was a great honor to be approached to lead Qinecsa’s next important growth phase. This is a company that is already a trusted partner to global life sciences organizations, bringing together best-in-class technology and scientific expertise to connect stakeholders to the right safety solutions. But our aspirations don’t end there, and our ambitions for new technology-led PV solutions continue apace.



“My strength is in leading private equity-backed companies on their growth journeys, and I see fantastic scope in front of me. Qinecsa is something of a rarity in this market, with its clarity of focus on solving its clients’ most complex pharmacovigilance challenges. The company also operates something of a virtuous circle - in providing both technology-enabled services as well as its own technology that customers themselves can use. Examples include Reportum, a powerful pharmacovigilance digital intake platform, which seamlessly captures structured data from patients and healthcare professionals in real time. Another is the Commonwealth Vigilance Workbench signal detection platform, which spans the entire signal management process – a critical tool as pharma companies look to become more proactive and predictive in their product safety endeavors.”



Qinecsa will be showcasing its technology, along with other PV services and solutions, at the forthcoming World Drug Safety Congress events in Europe and the US this month.

[ENDS]



About Qinecsa

Qinecsa is a specialist in comprehensive technology-led pharmacovigilance solutions. A trusted global partner to life science companies, public health organizations, and regulatory sectors, it brings together best-in-class technology and scientific expertise that connect those customers to the right safety solutions. Drawing on its extensive and unique insight into the challenges of pharmacovigilance, Qinecsa has created industry-leading, end-to-end solutions for capturing, managing, and evaluating drug safety data more efficiently and accurately, driving progress in protecting lives.



Established in 2022, Qinecsa , formed from the merger of Qinecsa, Bioclinica DSS, MyMeds&Me, Commonwealth Informatics and Insife, and is supported by investment from Stanley Capital Partners. Qinesca is a global business employing 1,300 people and spanning three continents (the US, Europe and Asia), with a direct presence in 14 countries. More at Qinesca.com



Media Contact

Carina Birt, Sarum Life Sciences on behalf of Qinecsa

carina@sarumlifesciences.com

+44 7970 006624