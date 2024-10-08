Almost half of employers are planning to increase or maintain their talent acquisition budgets for 2025, but there needs to be more focus on efficiencies to maximise return on investment (ROI). That’s according to leading global talent solutions provider, WilsonHCG.



In a recent poll, 44% of respondents said they’re planning to increase or maintain their hiring budgets next year, with less than a quarter (24%) expecting to reduce them. According to WilsonHCG, this suggests that companies are optimistic about their hiring capabilities in 2025.



However, the talent solutions expert has warned that employers must focus on improving efficiency in their talent attraction strategies to improve ROI and bolster budgets longer term.



Craig Sweeney, EVP of global strategic talent solutions at WilsonHCG, commented:



“Given the upheaval and uncertainty that businesses experienced this year, it is encouraging to see that talent acquisition plans haven’t been hugely impacted for 2025. However, there is still clearly a level of caution from employers. With widespread skills shortages still a concern, organisations are looking at ways to increase access to the talent they need. That doesn’t always require greater financial investment, but rather a more efficient and strategic approach to sourcing.



“Whether companies are increasing, maintaining or reducing their talent acquisition budgets next year, there really must be a more strategic focus on reviewing how effective current tactics are in terms of acquisition and retention levels. If efforts are being channelled into actions that aren’t delivering true value, this needs to be rectified quickly. Leaders should also spend some time reviewing their talent intelligence strategies as well to ensure it is fit for purpose if they want to be able to identify and attract top talent ahead of the competition. We will soon see a return to increased hiring activity and economic growth. If hiring inefficiencies have been rooted out by this point, organisations will be in a better position to thrive.”











