Artificial Intelligence and Big Data is transforming elderly care from reactive to proactive, aligning with increasing public support for technological solutions in supporting older adults.



Recent research commissioned by Taking Care highlights growing concerns about elderly care and an increasing openness to technological solutions:[1]



• Only 26% of people say they have the time to provide around-the-clock care for their older relatives.

• 64% are concerned about their older relatives living alone.

• 76% would support the use of AI if it enhances health and independence for older adults.

• 72% believe innovations in technology can truly support health and wellbeing.



Addressing these concerns, Taking Care, the UK's leading personal alarm provider, has launched ActiveAlert, an innovative technology that acts as an early warning system to alert family members about potential health concerns among older adults. This service helps older individuals remain independent at home for longer, easing caregiving challenges for families and aligning with the public's growing acceptance of technology in elderly care.





Transforming Elderly Care with ActiveAlert



Traditional elderly care often waits for a crisis before taking action. ActiveAlert changes this by using insights from Taking Care’s 30 years of alarm call data to monitor how and when personal alarms are used. By detecting changes in usage patterns - such as increased frequency of calls or calls at unusual times - the ActiveAlert algorithm identifies potential health and wellbeing concerns among older adults.



When such changes are detected, the technology triggers a wellbeing check-in call, providing an opportunity to address issues before they escalate into emergencies. This proactive approach not only helps maintain the independence of older adults but also offers families invaluable peace of mind.





Addressing a National Challenge



ActiveAlert has been developed as part of Taking Care’s broader commitment to revolutionise its approach by establishing a proactive approach to elderly care, and a mindset shift away from reactively addressing an older adult’s care plan after their health or independence declines.



With more than 3.2 million people aged 80 and above in the UK [2] and insights from the NHS showing that one in two of these will likely have at least one fall this year alone [3], reactive elderly care could be costing the health service in excess of GBP350 million a year, especially when A&E triage and overnight hospital stays are required.[4]



ActiveAlert aims to alleviate this strain by empowering families to take proactive steps. By identifying potential concerns before they become emergencies, families can manage health and frailty more effectively, reducing dependence on healthcare services and supporting independence in later life.





Expert Insights



"Traditional elderly care often waits for something to go wrong, like a fall or decline in health, before stepping in," says Andrew Ridpath, Head of Emergency Resolution at Taking Care. "With ActiveAlert, we're changing that approach by proactively monitoring wellbeing and providing support before emergencies occur. This not only helps maintain our customers' independence but also offers their families invaluable peace of mind."



ActiveAlert also offers vital support to the UK’s "sandwich generation"—more than 10 million informal carers [5] who often struggle to regularly check on family members due to work, family commitments, or geographical distance. By providing insights into their loved ones' wellbeing, ActiveAlert helps ease the burden on these caregivers.



A Shift Towards Technological Acceptance

The launch of ActiveAlert comes at a time when public opinion is increasingly in favour of using technology to support elderly care. The survey indicates a strong willingness to embrace AI and innovative solutions to enhance the health and independence of older adults.



Accessing ActiveAlert

ActiveAlert is now available to all new Taking Care alarm customers at no additional cost, seamlessly integrating into their existing 24/7 support service. For families seeking peace of mind and a proactive approach to elderly care, ActiveAlert offers a timely and effective solution.



To discover how ActiveAlert can support your family, visit ActiveAlert online at https://taking.care/pages/active-alert



About Taking Care Personal Alarms, part of AXA Health

Taking Care, a subsidiary of AXA Health, has been providing personal alarm services for more than 30 years. Taking Care has helped ¼ million people and their families with personal alarms, supporting customers and their families across the UK.



Each year Taking Care resolves over 49,900 customer emergencies from older and vulnerable people. Customers love the peace of mind the service offers. 99% of them say they like the security of knowing someone’s there at the press of a button.



The company is the only Which? approved personal alarm service and is the trusted provider of the Age Co Personal Alarm Service. Taking Care employs around 250 staff across the UK, each carefully chosen for their caring and professional manner.



