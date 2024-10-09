ngtr.uk/5385



9 October 2024, London: The Masterclasses by National Geographic Traveller (UK), sponsored by MPB.com, is back, and this time, it’s offering attendees the best of both worlds. For the first time, the event will feature a series of virtual sessions held over two nights and a special in-person live experience. As always, each session is designed to help budding travel writers and photographers sharpen their technical skills and hone their creative instincts.



The Virtual Experience: learn from anywhere



Held on the evenings of 28 and 29 January 2025, the virtual sessions are ideal for those wanting to learn from the comfort of their own home. The four sessions will feature senior members of the National Geographic Traveller (UK) team as well as expert photographers and writers, with recordings of each workshop made available to attendees for a limited time.





The In-Person Experience: meet the professionals



On 30 January 2025, National Geographic Traveller (UK) will hold a special live event at Buffini Chao Deck at the National Theatre in London, bringing together the magazine’s senior editors, designers and contributors with a host of like-minded travel enthusiasts. The event, which runs from 6pm to 8.30pm, features two panel sessions and offers attendees a chance to meet some of the UK’s most celebrated travel writers and photographers, and make valuable connections. In addition, all ticket holders will also be given access for a limited time to recordings of the four virtual sessions.



The sessions:



Travel writing session



Virtual: Finding the story — what are editors looking for? Tuesday 28 January



Virtual: The art of travel writing — tips from the pros. Wednesday 29 January



IN-PERSON EVENT: Perfect pitching — how to get published. Thursday 30 January



Travel photography sessions



Virtual: Shoot like a pro — travel photography tips. Tuesday 28 January



Virtual: How to get your photography published. Wednesday 29 January



IN-PERSON EVENT: Gear up for any assignment. Thursday 30 January



The Experts:



The travel writing sessions will feature some of the magazine’s most experienced editors and associates, including managing editor Glen Mutel, award-winning in-house writer Farida Zeynalova, regular contributor Qin Xie and Nicola Trup, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK).



The photography sessions, meanwhile, will also include a host of regular contributors to the magazine. This includes Nori Jemil and Annapurna Mellor, who explain just what it takes for beginners to get their work published, and Greg Funnell, who’ll host a session on choosing the right equipment for the job. The full line-up of moderators and panellists for both the writing and photography sessions will be released in the coming weeks.



Early Bird Offer:



A £5 early-bird discount is available on all tickets bought before 12pm on 31 October 2024.



Virtual sessions: £20 (full price £25)



In-person full day (includes two sessions): £50 (full price £55).



Book virtual sessions: ngtr.uk/2854



Book in-person event: ngtr.uk/4830



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, DC. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us at Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok.





