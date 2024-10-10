Talent acquisition specialist welcomes overhaul of employment rights, but warns of need for constant flexibility



Responding to the Employment Rights Bill announcement, Janine Chidlow, Managing Director at WilsonHCG, commented:



“Given how much the world of work and employment has changed in the last decade, an overhaul of rights and protections was long overdue. Even before the global pandemic, we were on course for a seismic shift in how people are employed which created a need to review legislation to protect those vulnerable to exploitation and allow for greater freedoms for workers. It is encouraging to see elements that will no doubt aid diverse hiring, including flexible working rights for staff.



“We may have seen some improvements in diverse hiring as flexible working became more common in the initial stages of the pandemic, but we were concerned that this could be reversed, particularly given the return to the office trend that has been growing in the last two years. Employers are at risk of reversing the progress that has been made, so we welcome the steps to legislate for more flexibility for all. How this is implemented by employers will be the key to success. We know from experience that a one-size-fits-all approach is ineffective for talent attraction strategies, so firms will need the resources to best manage what will likely be an administration influx as new rules are rolled out.



“While the full details of the Bill and the many planned reforms will emerge in the coming months, what we are certainly keen to see is a continued focus on flexibility, not only in terms of individuals having this as an option for work, but also in the regulation itself. How people are engaged by a business is constantly adapting and evolving. The regulatory environment needs to reflect this in order to set UK workers and employers up for the best long-term success.”









Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790 705