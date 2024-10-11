The Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University (California) and EHL Hospitality Business School (Lausanne, Switzerland), are thrilled to announce an innovative collaboration, culminating in the launch of a new Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program set to begin in 2025. This unique program aims to leverage the strengths of both esteemed institutions to provide a comprehensive and globally relevant doctoral education.



Designed specifically for seasoned professionals with over a decade of professional experience and significant leadership roles and responsibilities, the DBA program will focus on enhancing knowledge and expanding professional networks through a transformative learning experience. Participants will benefit from a curriculum that emphasizes a human-centered management approach, preparing them to address complex challenges in today’s dynamic business landscape.



Bridging Theory and Practice for Real-World Impact



The DBA program combines academic rigor with practical relevance, empowering participants to integrate their extensive professional experience into their studies. They will engage in hands-on leadership training and real-world applications that drive innovation in organizational and management practices. The program is structured to equip senior leaders from the private, public and nonprofit sectors with the tools necessary for high-level research, advisory, and thought leadership across various industries.



Both EHL and the Drucker School are committed to fostering a new generation of leaders who prioritize ethical, responsible, and innovative management, creating a net positive impact on society.



A Tailored Pathway for Seasoned Professionals



The DBA program is designed as a hybrid experience for busy seasoned professionals, ensuring that they can successfully complete their degree within three years. The Doctoral Research Project will be developed progressively throughout the program, complemented by an online structure and immersive in-person experiences in Claremont, Switzerland, and Singapore. This format allows professionals from diverse sectors to seamlessly integrate their learning into their careers while gaining invaluable international exposure.



David Sprott, Program Co-Director and Dean of the Drucker School of Management, stated, “The partnership between the Drucker School and EHL will offer an unparalleled DBA experience for senior leaders. This program uniquely merges Drucker’s emphasis on human-centered management with EHL’s deep understanding of hospitality and service excellence, creating a distinctive doctoral journey.”



A Commitment to Excellence in Education



The collaboration between the Drucker School and EHL Hospitality Business School reflects a shared commitment to human-centric approaches and exceptional leadership training. While the degree will be conferred by Claremont Graduate University, students will benefit from the expertise of faculty from both institutions as they navigate an interdisciplinary curriculum.



Michael Gibbert, Program Co-Director at EHL Hospitality Business School, commented, “This partnership aligns with our vision of merging business excellence with a focus on human centricity. The DBA program will empower leaders to drive meaningful change in their industries by mastering the complexities of strategic and responsible management.”



The joint DBA program is AACSB accredited and will confer a US state-recognized Doctorate in Business Administration by the Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University.



About the Drucker School of Management:



The Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University is renowned for its focus on human-centered management, innovation, and leadership. With a commitment to developing responsible leaders, the school offers a range of programs that prepare students to tackle the complexities of modern business.



About EHL Group:



EHL Group is a leading institution in education, innovation, and consulting for the hospitality and service sector, with a legacy dating back to 1893. Offering a variety of educational programs from apprenticeships to doctorates, including master’s degrees and executive education across campuses in Switzerland and Singapore, EHL also provides education consulting and certification services globally. Committed to sustainability, EHL focuses on delivering people-centered education and services.