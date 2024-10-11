October 2024, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has opened a new London office and demonstration room based at Portsoken House, 155 – 157 Minories, London, EC3N 1LJ.



Located in the heart of the City of London this prestigious office and demonstration area provides the perfect location to host meetings and showcase an extensive range of products including Excel, Nubis, Axis, Avigilon Alta and Unity, Hikvision, Milestone, Paxton, Pelco, Ruijie and Reyee, STP and Suprema.



Ross McLetchie, Sales Director commented “We’ve had an office and presence in London for many years, however we have now moved to a new state-of-the-art-office, to show case our latest products, particularly around our data centre and security solutions, where we have made a significant investment and progress.”



Ross continued “The office totals around 300 sq metres of space and provides hot desks and meeting room facilities for our London based associates. The M-Tech is a 67 sq metre space and is a fully working demonstration suite which includes the latest Environ DCR racks along with all other Environ racks, so customers can view the full features and benefits of each rack including all our latest Excel copper and fibre products. The racks are displayed within a CRC pod to show the cold aisle containment system and includes the Enbeam fibre race way trunking. There is also an area that displays a selection of leading security and networking vendor solutions where customers can compare and evaluate their products and offerings.”



Ross concluded “The office location is perfect and not only allows us to meet with our customers and demonstrate our product offerings, with so many bars and restaurants in the area it provides us with the chance to network further with our customers once the business has been done.”





If you would like to arrange a visit to the new London office and M-Tech then please contact your Mayflex account manager or speak to the sales team on 0800 75 75 65 or email sales@mayflex.com