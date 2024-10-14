East Midlands-based firm, QS Recruitment has announced plans to boost its headcount by 80% in the next three years, offering those in the local community access to comprehensive training and a brand-new equity initiative.







Following both a management buyout and a spike in demand for its recruitment services, the firm has revealed its intentions to bring in new hires from a range of backgrounds, offering in house development opportunities that will help all – including those with no prior experience – excel in their career.







This news follows the recent launch of a new equity scheme within the business which saw the firm issue shares in the company to its staff – an initiative that ensures new hires will also be given the chance to earn a stake in the firm.







Peter Gillespie, Managing Director at QS Recruitment commented:







“Our business wouldn’t be where it is today without the incredible people who have been with us through the good and bad times. We’ve always been a people-orientated business. The Company culture, competitive compensation and benefits package, clear opportunities for growth and a robust training and development programme has ensured that we can retain talent. But we are always looking at ways to reward our staff appropriately and, for me, giving them a stake in the business has been something I’ve wanted to introduce for some time. We are now pleased to be able to do this.”







“The crucial element in our approach is to give people a chance to personally benefit from the future growth of the business, and equally to reward and recognise those that have contributed to our journey so far. It shouldn’t just be the business that benefits from success, but the Consultants and Managers themselves, which is why we’ve taken the step of giving our staff this direct reward. We’re not taking an individual performance-based approach where employees have to achieve a set target to be given a financial reward. This means that our people will immediately see the impact – just like all the other shareholders – from any dividends paid by the company and in the longer term, they will benefit from any increase in the value of the company. We still have a significant amount of shares remaining in that pool, that we will continue to issue to existing and new team members who make themselves key to our future success.”











