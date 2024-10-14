Nomad Chip utilizes the eSIM Go API to transact and provision tier 1 mobile connectivity from over 1,000 operators in 190+ countries

eSIM Go, providers of pioneering digital mobile services, today announced it is enabling Nomad to launch and operate Nomad Chip, a unique travel eSIM proposition for its 2m Brazilian customers around the world. Nomad Chip utilizes the eSIM Go API to transact and provision tier 1 mobile connectivity from over 1,000 operators in 190+ countries with pricing and benefits tailored to each customer’s Nomad Pass loyalty program rating.



Mitch Fordham, co-founder and CCO at eSIM Go, said: “Nomad is all about enhancing the international financial lives of millions of Brazilians, and we’re thrilled to be part of its breakthrough into digital mobile services – making it easy for customers to stay connected wherever they travel.”



Nomad has become synonymous with travel-related solutions, offering international transfers and accounts as well as access to a dedicated lounge at Sao Paulo Guarulhos Airport. Nomad Chip allows Nomad to meet demand for global connectivity for customers on the move, equipping them to transact from anywhere. As a fully digital product, Nomad Chip also allows Nomad to branch out from the restrictions of selling physical SIM cards and appeal to high net worth demographics using newer eSIM-compatible devices.



Andrea Mattei, Shop & Travel Director at Nomad, said: “Choosing the right technology partner is crucial to delivering innovative solutions like Nomad Chip, a unique digital experience which strengthens our presence across business travel while meeting one of the most important needs of Brazilians traveling abroad – staying connected without the hassle of physical SIM cards. eSIM Go provides the foundations for Nomad Chip and has been a supportive partner throughout the development and go-to-market process. Through this collaboration we’re able to offer our customers a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly experience that enhances their international financial life.”



About eSIM Go

eSIM Go empowers businesses of any size to offer their own digital connectivity solutions to customers, providing everything needed to scale their global opportunity and go to market fast.



Any commercial model can be aligned with eSIM Go's complete eSIM product ecosystem, enabling business partners to embed our capabilities into their product via API, co-brand a fully managed eSIM service or pursue an affiliate route.



Global brands in travel, MNO/MVNO, fintech and more trust eSIM Go to generate revenue and increase customer loyalty through high quality eSIM data bundles based on over 1,000 networks in 190+ countries. For more, see http://www.esimgo.com



About Nomad

A pioneering fintech in offering Brazilians a bank account in the US with a debit card for use in over 180 countries, as well as access to a complete platform for international investments, beginning in 2019.



Currently, it provides a complete international financial life for Brazilians and, in August 2023, received an investment of US$ 61 million — the largest investment in fintechs in Latin America in the year —, with the aim of launching new products and expanding its platform with financial solutions, such as contracting foreign exchange transactions, a US bank account and access to international investments, including fixed income, stocks and ETFs traded on the main American stock exchanges.



With Nomad, customers can build their financial assets in dollars, in addition to making international transfers and purchases abroad with reduced IOF, which can generate savings of up to 10%, when compared to a card issued in Brazil. The Nomad card is accepted in over 180 countries for in-person and online transactions, in addition to allowing withdrawals from ATMs. The Nomad Pass, a pioneering and exclusive loyalty program in the category, makes Nomad's global account one of the most competitive on the market: the more resources customers use, the lower the operating fee and the greater the benefits.



The investment services offered by Nomad are brokered by Global Investment Services DTVM Ltda. In August 2024, fintech reached the level of over 2 million accounts.



Find out more at: www.nomadglobal.com



