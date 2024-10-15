London, October 2024—Centralise, a UK-based HubSpot Partner Agency founded by two ex-Hubspotters, Daniel O’Reilly and Calvin O’Callaghan, has hit HubSpot Platinum Partner status in under three months. Having taken on customers in August 2024, Centralise quickly expanded its operations, achieving this significant milestone by October 2024.

Achieving Platinum status in HubSpot’s Partner Program requires a combination of revenue generation, expertise, and delivering exceptional results for clients. Certifications for excellence in CRM, Marketing, Sales, Support, and Operations, as well as complex Migrations & integrations, are essential to this tiering process.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached Platinum so quickly - representing the top 3.5% of all HubSpot partners globally,” said Calvin O’Callaghan, Co-Founder of Centralise. “Our focus on delivering value to customers within just two weeks has been a huge differentiator.”

Over the last three months, the team has taken on several key projects with Qogita, SecondHome, Saltus & Propell, to name a few.

Hubspot Partner Development Manager Niamh Gallen has described the team as "ambitious, innovative, and places client excellence at the epicentre of every one of their decisions. Centralise has demonstrated all the behaviours we seek in a top-performing partner.”

With these recent successes this means the team are expanding significantly:

Due to increased demand from existing customers for CRM management, Centralise is expanding the team further. By 2025, the team are hiring ten HubSpot Specialists and five Sales Specialists in Dublin to handle the growing workload.

Centralise is broadening its services to support HubSpot implementations and provide outsourced CRM administration for existing customers.

Recently, the agency launched its new website, Centralise.co, signalling a significant investment in growth and laying the foundation for its planned expansion into the Spanish market in Q1 2025.

About Centralise

Centralise, founded by former HubSpot Growth specialists, focuses solely on HubSpot implementations and CRM, Marketing, Sales & Service Support. Centralise has quickly gained traction, working with companies across several Industries - Real Estate, Technology, Software, IT, HealthCare, CyberSecurity, & Fintech, to name but a few. The name Centralise came from the concept of Centralising your customer-facing teams in one place - Marketing, Sales, Service, Operations, & Web. If there is another tool that does need to be “Centralised” our team has in-house expertise to support you!



For contact information please call - +44 204 572 1075 or email enquiries@centralise.co